Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Montverde still holding strong at top
The 2024-25 high school girls basketball season is in the heat of playoff time, and High School on SI is revising its order of best teams in the nation.
Staying put at No. 1 - the Montverde Academy Eagles.
But the chasers are not backing off: Second-ranked Ontario Christian enters the CIF playoffs on a 12-game winning streak after its lone loss to California counterpart Archbishop Mitty in the finals of the Nike Tournament of Champions.
Also with one loss, Bishop McNamara holds steady at No. 3.
SBLive/High School on SI's girls basketball rankings will highlight teams affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state in which it resides, or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state as well as some of the country's top prep schools and basketball academies.
Find the complete breakdown of the latest SBLive/High School on SI Power 25 national girls basketball rankings below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by Todd Milles based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country. Reach Todd on Twitter (@ManyHatsMilles) or email him at todd@scorebooklive.com.
---
TOP 25 NATIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 22-1 | TEAM PAGE
Heading into its Wednesday showdown with IMG Academy, Eagles have played one game in past two weeks - a 77-30 win over Central Pointe Blue. Accrued rest or acquired rust?
2. Ontario Christian (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 26-1 | TEAM PAGE
Much like the team in front, Knights have taken court once since Feb. 1 - a 68-35 victory over Sage Hill. Playoff journey begins Wednesday against Bishop Montgomery.
3. Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2024-25 record: 23-1 | TEAM PAGE
Winners of 19 games in a row, Mustangs have defeated Bishop Ireton twice, then beat St. John's a second time on Valentine's Day (44-35). Passing all tests.
4. Mater Dei (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 27-2 | TEAM PAGE
With junior Kaeli Wynn (knee) out, these are an important final few weeks for Iowa signee Addie Deal, who just cracked career 2,000-point mark against Windward.
5. Etiwanda (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 23-4 | TEAM PAGE
Is there a path for the Eagles to repeat as national championships? For starters, they'd have to defend their CIF Open crown - and hope Montverde goes down.
6. IMG Academy (Fla.)
2024-25 record: 16-3 | TEAM PAGE
It all comes down to Wednesday for its home game against Montverde. And it was nearly a year ago when Ascenders snapped three-game series skid with 64-62 road win.
7. Morris Catholic (NJ)
2024-25 record: 20-0 | TEAM PAGE
Tennessee signee Mia Pauldo just went over 2,000 career points while twin Mya Pauldo is approaching 1,500 career points. That is a lot of nets being scorched.
8. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 26-1 | TEAM PAGE
After going off for 50 points, Jerzy Robinson has played in one game since - a 74-38 win over Bishop Montgomery. Could see Ontario Christian in playoff tilt this weekend.
9. Clackamas (Ore.)
2024-25 record: 18-2 | TEAM PAGE
Yes, USC signee Jazzy Davidson has led program to new heights this season. But don't forget about coach Korey Landolt, who is Naismith coach of year finalist.
10. Hebron Christian (Ga.)
2024-25 record: 26-1 | TEAM PAGE
After handling Hart County (80-23) for Region 8-AA championship, Lions receive first-round bye in defense of their GHSA private-school state crown.
11. Bradley Central (Tenn.)
2024-25 record: 26-1 | TEAM PAGE
Eight seniors ready to open District 6-AAAA tournament Tuesday, the complete likely Tennessee state championship three-peat.
12. Johnston (Iowa)
2024-25 record: 21-0 | TEAM PAGE
Just completed thirdd undefeated regular season in past four years. And in the win over North Polk, junior Jenica Lewis got her 1,000th point.
13. Sidwell Friends (DC)
2024-25 record: 22-3 | TEAM PAGE
If January home loss to Bullis (61-52) was the jab to team's national title hopes, a second same-score defeat 18 days later was knockout blow.
14. Princess Anne (Va.)
2024-25 record: 21-0 | TEAM PAGE
Closes out regular season Tuesday against Kempsville - a team it beat 85-9 in early December. Cavaliers on one of most dominant runs in Virginia history.
15. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 20-3 | TEAM PAGE
Has settled down after McKenna Woliczko injury, winning eight games in a row. Ends regular season Tuesday vs. Saint Francis - then on to postseaosn.
16. Hamilton Southeastern (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 26-0 | TEAM PAGE
Indiana signee Maya Makalusky closing in on 2,000 career points, and Royals still on track for first perfect season (and most wins in school history).
17. Clovis West (Calif.)
2024-25 record: 29-0 | TEAM PAGE
Would it have been nice for Golden Eagles to have played tougher out-of-state schedule? Of course. Doesn't mean they're not good - and will have chance to show how good.
18. Westtown (Pa.)
2024-25 record: 24-3 | TEAM PAGE
Just finished off fifth consecutive Friends Schools League championship as Jordyn Palmer tallied 34 points in win over Friends Central. On 14-game winning streak.
19. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.)
2024-25 record: 20-2 | TEAM PAGE
Back on a winning streak (eight games) after loss to Kentucky's Sacred Heart (82-76) in late January. Team has one more week of regular season remaining.
20. Conway (Ark.)
2024-25 record: 27-1 | TEAM PAGE
On pace for best season ever, in terms of wins and losses. Went 29-2 in both 2021-22 (with All-American Chloe Clardy) and 2015-16,
21. Putnam City North (Okla.)
2024-25 record: 22-1 | TEAM PAGE
Panthers evened score with Norman (44-42) in early February in matchup of state's top two squads. Chances are the rivals will see each other again.
22. Bishop Ireton (Va.)
2024-25 record: 21-5 | TEAM PAGE
All five defeats are to top-40 teams, including a pair of losses to No. 3 Bishop McNamara. At 1,850 points, guard Nyla Brooks has outside chance at getting to 2,000.
23. Ridgeline (Utah)
2024-25 record: 25-0 | TEAM PAGE
Duke Emilee Skinner, a McDonald's All-American, trying to guide program to third consecutive Class 4A championship. Beat Millville to make it to state quarterfinals.
24. Lawrence Central (Ind.)
2024-25 record: 22-2 | TEAM PAGE
Saw bid to repeat as state champion end by losing to Lawrence North (47-42) in Class 4A Sectional 10 finals - a team it defeated three weeks earlier by 22 points.
25. Long Island Lutheran (NY)
2024-25 record: 15-5 | TEAM PAGE
Has lost three of past four games to nearly fall out of national rankings altogether - with this coming after being the No. 1 team in the country in early January.
---
BUBBLE
Blue Valley North (Kan.)
Boswell (Texas)
Bullis (Md.)
Cypress Springs (Texas)
DME Academy (Fla.)
Duncanville (Texas)
Grandview (Colo.)
Langston Hughes (Ga.)
Legion Prep (Texas)
Lyons (Ill.)
Purcell Marian (Ohio)
Red Bank Catholic (NJ)
St. John's (Washington, DC)
Winston Salem Christian National (NC)
Winter Haven (Fla.)
---