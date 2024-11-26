Tyler Hackenbracht, Jordyn Tomco voted High School Sports on SI National Athletes of the Week (11/18/2024)
Congratulations to Massillon (Ohio) senior Tyler Hackenbracht and Sandpoint (Idaho) sophomore Jordyn Tomco for being voted High School Sports on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Nov. 11-17.
Hackenbracht, a defensive back, had three special teams touchdowns as Massillon blew by Teays Valley, 48-14. The senior returned two punts for touchdowns and also returned a kickoff to the end zone.
Tomco had 25 points, six rebounds and four steals in a 68-34 win over Bonners Ferry.
Hackenbracht received 65.72 percent of the vote, well ahead of Caleb Walters of Hillgrove (Georgia), who got 16 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 29,000 votes.
Tomco won with a commanding 83.73 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 5,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
SBLive/SI National High School Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Tyler Hackenbracht, sr., Massillon (Ohio) football
Massillon’s season came to an end last week with a 14-7 loss to Big Walnut. Hackenbracht received 65.72 percent of the vote.
2. Caleb Walters, sr., Hillgrove (Georgia) football
Walters carried it 28 times for 129 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-14 rout of South Gwinnett. Walters received 16 percent of the vote.
3. Justin Marques, sr., Fairhaven (Massachusetts) football
Marques tallied 184 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 40 physical carries as Fairhaven edged Lynnfield in overtime, 36-34. Marques has 103 career touchdowns, the most in Massachusetts state history. The previous record of 101 was set by Walpole’s Ryan Izzo in 2009. He received 9.2 percent of the vote.
4. Jack Balzarini, sr., Carver (Massachusetts) football
Balzarini passed for 317 yards and seven touchdowns as Carver downed Bourne, 44-19. He received 6.39 percent of the vote.
5. Maclane Miller, jr., Pine-Richland (Pennsylvania) football
Miller carried it 37 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns as Pine-Richland downed Bethel Park in the Class 5A WPIAL semifinals, 28-7. He received 1.36 percent of the vote.
SBLive/SI National High School Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Jordyn Tomco, so., Sandpoint (Idaho) basketball
With Tomco leading the way, Sandpoint is off to a 2-0 start. She received 83.73 percent of the vote.
7. Camryn Schaan, jr., Wilsonville (Oregon) soccer
Schaan had two goals and an assist as Wilsonville captured its fourth straight Class 5A state title with a 4-1 win over Bend. She received 8.8 percent of the vote.
8. Paige Bissell, sr., Northwestern Lehigh (Pennsylvania) soccer
Bissell scored twice — including a golden goal in double-overtime — in a 2-1 Class 2A state title game victory over Cathedral Prep. She received 4.19 percent of the vote.
9. Lily Castle, jr., Lewis Mills (Connecticut) soccer
Castle netted two goals as Lewis Mills defeated Northwest Catholic in the Class M championship match, 2-1. She received 1.56 percent of the vote.
10. Libby McLaughlin, so., Marist Catholic (Oregon) soccer
McLaughlin recorded a hat trick and an assist as Marist blanked La Grande, 5-0, in the Class 4A state title match. She received 0.95 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports