USA Volleyball announces U.S. Girls U19 National team roster
USA Volleyball has selected 19 athletes to compete for a spot on the 12-player roster for the 2025 FIVB Girls U19 World Championships.
That event will be held July 2-13 in both Croatia and Serbia, where USA will be in Pool C with Turkey, Bulgaria, Poland, Peru and Spain.
The 19 players selected on the initial list will train June 1-7 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. At the end of that week, 12 players will be selected for the competition roster.
In preparation for the FVIB event, the USA roster will compete June 26-30 in the Netherlands.
“This year’s roster includes an ideal mix of returning athletes alongside some exciting new faces making their international debut,” Head Coach Keegan Cook said. “It’s a physical group with unique positional flexibility, both of which will help us compete against the best teams in the world.”
The U.S. Girls U19 National Team is the reigning world champion, having won the event in 2023.
The initial roster includes 4 from Texas, 3 from Florida and 2 from North Carolina and Indiana.
The Texan group includes four all-state players from 2024: Henley Anderson from Dripping Springs, Suli Davis from Colleyville Heritage, Jordan Taylor from Houston Langham Creek and Macaria Spears from Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy.
Spears is a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year from Texas and will play at Texas. Taylor will head to Minnesota after being the District 16-6A Outstanding Blocker of the Year three times. Davis, the 2025 PrepVolleyball Player of the Year, is at BYU.
Anderson is a junior in high school and has committed to Texas.
From the Sunshine State, Lily Hayes, Kelly Kinney and Izzy Mogridge made the initial list.
Hayes has signed to play at Florida after competing at Berkeley Prep and is from Tampa. Kinney, who play at The Kings Academy and hails from West Palm Beach, will join Taylor at Minnesota.
Mogridge, a high school teammate of Hayes at Berkeley Prep, is from Lutz. She was the Class 3A player of the year and signed with Tennessee.
From North Carolina, Genevieve Harris and Gabrielle Nichols made the initial roster.
Harris, from Cardinal Gibbons, is a junior who has committed to Texas. Nichols played the last two years at Ronald Reagan High School in Pfafftown. The Penn State signee started her high school in New York but moved when her father, Demetris Nichols, was hired as an assistant coach for the Wake Forest men’s basketball team.
From the Hoosier state is Logan Bell and Charlotte Vinson.
Bell, from Beech Grove, was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana and led Roncalli High School to a 35-0 record and the Class 3A state championship in 2024. She has signed to play at Kansas.
Vinson, who attended Yorktown, was the 2024 Indiana Ms. Volleyball. She is staying in-state and will play at Indiana.
Other players selected:
- Kalyssa Blackshear, MB/OPP, 6-4, 2007, Torrance, Calif., University of Louisville
- Abbey Emch, MB, 6-3, 2007, New Waterford, Ohio, University of Pittsburgh
- Isabelle Hoppe, Setter, 5-8, 2008, Gibsonia, Pa., Pine Richland HS
- Lameen Mambu, OH, 6-0, 2007, Chantilly, Va., Georgia Tech
- Natalie Wardlow, MB/OPP, 6-5, 2007, Lincoln, Neb., Lincoln Southeast HS
- Aniya Warren, Libero, 5-8, 2007, Lockport, Ill., Benet Academy
- Ayanna Watson, OH/OPP, 6-3, 2007, Henderson, Nev., Bishop Gorman HS
- Devyn Wiest, OH, 6-3, 2007, Peoria, Ariz., University of Utah
Anderson, Bell, Davis, Harris, Hoppe, Kinney, Warren and Wiest were on the 2024 U19 national team. Spears, Kinney and Davis were also on the 2023 U19 team.