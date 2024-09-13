View best high school sports photos from August powered by SBLive Sports Professional Photographers Network

SBLive Sports 2024 August Photos of the Month / Photo by Matt Christopher
SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are best of the best images published in August - which was the first month of the 2024-25 sports year.
Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers who are members of the network and published on SBLive and its partner site of High School On SI during the month.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos published on SBLive/SI in August.
VOTE for your favorite image from among the photos featured below as voting ends on September 19. You can vote as often as you would like.
Mosley's (Fla.] Samuel Chisolm does a backflip while leading his teammates onto the field before a scrimmage game. / Photo by Matt Christopher
Rockhurst (Mo.) running back Pierce Fisher leaps over St. Pius X defensive back Luawn Toledo during a game at Dasta Memorial Stadium in Kansas City. / Photo by David Smith
North Shore (Texas) defensive tackle John Nealey (left) battles South Oak Cliff lineman Brison Ramsey-Brooks. / Photo by Rob August
St. John Bosco (Calif.) receiver Daniel Odom yells with emotion while taking the field with teammates before facing Chaminade-Madonna in the season opener in Florida. / Photo by Matt Christopher
Crandall (Texas) defenders go up to block a shot by a Summit International Prep player during a volleyball match in Crandall (Texas). / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Receiver Isaiah Grant (Lincoln-San Diego) has a pass broken up by Arbor View defensive back Damien Dixon in California. / Photo by Rudy Schmoke
Breese Central (Mo.) volleyball players stand on the court (right) as Mascoutah players enter the football field (center). Mascoutah and Breese Central were slated to play on an outdoor volleyball court on the Mascoutah High School football field but only the freshmen and junior varsity matches were played due to a buildup of condensation making the court surface slippery. The varsity match was moved into the school's gym. / Photo by Tim Vizer
American Heritage (Fla.) receiver Brandon Bennett eyes a pass while defended by a Milton (Ga.) player during his team's season opener in Florida. / Photo by Matt Christopher
De La Salle (Calif.) defensive back Ant Dean (right) celebrates scoring on a fumble return against visiting Grant in his team's season opener. / Photo by Dennis Lee