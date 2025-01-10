High School

View best high school sports photos from December powered by SBLive Professional Photographers Network

Vote for your favorite shot among spectacular images captured by pro photographers in the SBLive network and featured on High School On SI

Todd Shurtleff

SBLive Sports 2024 December Photos of the Month
Photo by Donn Parris

SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are best of the best images published in December.

Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers who are members of the network and published on SBLive and its partner site of High School On SI during the month.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos published on SBLive/SI in December.

VOTE for your favorite image from among the photos featured below as voting ends on January 17. You can vote as often as you would like.

1. Showtime

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Paradise players burst through a banner while taking the field before facing Malakoff in a Texas (UIL) 3A Division 1 state semifinal game at The Star in Frisco. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

2. Driving layup

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Quincy (IL.) guard Kameron Wires drives to the basket between two Althoff Catholic players during the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Tournament at Vergil Fletcher Gym in Collinsville. / Photo by Tim Vizer

3. Diving touchdown

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Quarterback Keilan Sweeny of Richmond Randle dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the Texas (UIL) 5A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlintgon. / Photo by Tommy Hays

4. Soccer collision

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Watsonville's (Ca.) Gimena Nunez (left) and Mathea Marcucci of Monte Vista Christian collide while chasing down a ball during a nonleague girls soccer match. / Photo by Raul Ebio

5. Leaping catch

SBLive December Photos of the Mlnth
Adrian receiver Mason Rusow makes a spectacular catch over Penney cornerback Carter Kanoy during the Missouri (MSHSAA) Class 1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. / Photo by David Smith

6. Player celebration

December Photos of the Month
Celina defensive back Luke Biagini (on ground) celebrates with teammates Maddox McCoy (left) and Jacob Brown after making a leaping interception during the Texas (UIL) 4A Division 1 state title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Photo by Tommy Hays

7. Soaring soccer player

SBLive December Photos of the Month
A College Park (Ca.) boys soccer player gets air while working to trap the ball against visiting Las Lomas. / Photo by Jason Weed

8. Leaping celebration

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Southlake Carroll defensive back Ethan Fisher celebrates with a coach on the field after a play during the Texas (UIL) 6A Division 2 state semifinal game at Ford Stadium on the SMU campus in Dallas. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

9. Touchdown burst

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Running back Kelwin Edwards of Cathage finishes off an 86-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of Texas (UIL) 4A Division 2 state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Photo by Tommy Hays

10. Trophy hoist

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Blair Oaks head coach Ted LePage hoists the Missouri (MSHSAA) Class 3 state championship trophy after his team defeated Seneca at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. / Photo by David Smith

11. Knee bender

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Muenster defensive end Legend Bounds takes down Albany quarterback Chip Chambers for a sack during the Texas (UIL) 2A Region 2 semifinal game at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls. / Photo by Jason Harrison

12. Taking charge

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Sonoma Valley's (Ca.) Anthony Detorres takes a charge call on Izayah Rush of Rancho Cotate during a boys varsity game in Rohnert Park. / Photo by Greg Lannert

13. Put a ring on it

SBLive December Photos of the Month
Receiver Quentin Gibson of North Crowley signals that he and his teammates will be receiving a championship ring during the Texas 6A Division 1 state title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. / Photo by Tommy Hays

14. Player leaper

SBLive December Photos of the Month
South Oak Cliff running back Damond “Debo” Williams leaps an Argyle defender during a Texas (UIL) 5A Division 2 state semifinal game at Ford Stadium on the SMU campus in Dallas. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

15. Championship shower

SBLive December Photos of them Month
First-year head coach Kirk Clifton receives a water bath from his players following their victory in the California (CIF) State Division 4-A championship game at Long Beach City College. / Photo by Donn Parris
