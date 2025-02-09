View best high school sports photos from January powered by SBLive Professional Photographers Network

SBLive Sports 2025 January Photos of the Month / Photo by Greg Jungferman
SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are best of the best images published in January.
Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers who are members of the network and published on SBLive and its partner site of High School On SI during the month.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos published on SBLive/SI in January.
VOTE for your favorite image from among the photos featured below as voting ends on February 16. You can vote as often as you would like.
1. Slam dunk
Guard Elias Obenyah of Salesian (Calif.) finishes a two-handed dunk against St. Joseph in the Crush in the Valley showcase in Napa. / Photo by Greg Jungferman
2. Floor scramble
Aubrey Barger (right) of Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) and Dixies' Asia Carner battle for a loose ball during their district game at Lloyd Memorial High School. / Photo by Wayne Litmer
3. Shot blocker
Carlmont (Calif.) sophomore center Dylan Sorensen (right) soars in to block a layup from Hillsdale's Evan Kanda during a junior varsity game. / Photo by James Regan
4. Soccer header
Adelyn Garippa of Midlothian (Texas) connects on a header during a match against host Ursuline Academy. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
5. Face off
Zach Arnold (left) of De La Salle (Calif.) battles Kade Snyder of Sunnyslope (Ariz.) for possession along the baseline during the 27th MLK Classic hosted by De La Salle Athletics and presented by High School On SI. / Photo by Dennis Lee
6. Shot denied
Malcolm Price of St. Joseph (Calif.) blocks a layup attempt by Alvin Loving of Salesian during the Crush in the Valley showcase in Napa. / Photo by Greg Jungferman
7. Soccer selfie
An Ursuline Academy (Texas) coach takes a selfie of herself and the Ursuline girls varsity soccer team before a match against Midlothian in the Duncanville Classic Tournament. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
8. Pass defense
Sophia Ross (left) of Carondelet (Calif.) defends a pass by Salesian's Naomi Young during the 27th MLK Classic hosted by De La Salle Athletics and presented by High School On SI at De La Salle High School. / Photo by Dennis Lee
9. Soccer collision
Diamond Bar (Calif.) goalie Morgan Nadal (right) collides with Corona del Mar's Kai Tsakris during a match at Diamond Bar High School. / Photo by Heston Quan
10. Team unity
Players from the De La Salle (Calif.) boys varsity team huddle up during the 27th MLK Classic presented by High School On SI at De La Salle High School. / Photo by Dennis Lee
11. Rip City
Kevin Roberts of Jackson Prep (Miss.) celebrates a monstrous dunk against Jackson Academy / Photo by Bill Richardson