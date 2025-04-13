View best high school sports photos from March powered by SBLive Professional Photographers Network

SBLive Sports March Photos of the Month / Photo by Dennis Lee
SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are the best of the best images published in March.
1. Slam dunk
Mahamadou Diop of San Gabriel Academy finishes a two-handed dunk during the California (CIF) State Division 3 championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Dennis Lee
2. Face-off
Chayse Joramo (left) of Rock Canyon (Co.) battles Alex Lombard of Golden for a loose ball during a lacrosse game. / Photo by Tim Bourke
3. Trophy hardware
Kennedale players proudly display the trophies and their medals following their victory in the Texas (UIL) 4A Division 2 state championship game at The Alamodome in San Antonio. / Photo by Tom Dendy
4. Layup
Amaury Mckinney of Jesuit scores on a layup in front of a Chatsworth defender during the California (CIF) State Division 2 title game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Ralph Thompson
5. Stick save
Caldwell (N.J.) goalie Jacob Natt makes a stick save during a lacrosse game against host Morris Knolls. / Photo by Pete Hagedoorn
6. Championship smile
Marin Catholic players celebrate winning the California (CIF) State Division 3 basketball championship at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Dennis Lee
7. Home run trot
South Walton (Fla.) shortstop Frank Wells celebrates while rounding third after hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning against visiting IMG Academy. / Photo by Matt Christopher
8. Wraparound pass
Point guard Robert Jones of Washington makes a behind-the-back wraparound pass to a teammate for a basket during the Texas (UIL) 4A Division 1 state title game at The Alamodome in San Antonio. / Photo by Tom Dendy
9. Screaming celebration
Ava Miles of Stanley reacts to a score during the Missouri (MSHSAA) Class 6 District 8 championship game against Park Hill South. / Photo by David Smith
10. Exit LeBron
LeBron James acknowledges fans as he leaves the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento after watching his son Bryce and his Sierra Canyon teammates win the California (CIF) State Division 1 championship. / Photo by Dennis Lee