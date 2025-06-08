View best high school sports photos from May powered by SBLive Professional Photographers Network

SBLive Sports 2025 May Photos of the Month. / Photo by Wayne Grubbs
SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are the best of the best images published in May.
Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers and published on SBLive and its partner site of High School On SI during the month.
1. Out!
Catcher Shayla Santolucito of California High-San Ramon makes a diving tag for the out on Carondelet's Brooke Hamilton at home plate during an East Bay League game. / Photo by Jason Weed
2. Goal celebration
Cooper Perry (background) of Kent Denver (Colo.) celebrates scoring a goal with a teammate during their final game of the season against Rock Canyon. / Photo by Tim Bourke
3. Laying down a bunt
McKinney North outfielder Jacob Stockford lays down a bunt during a Texas UIL 5A Division 1 state semifinal playoff game at Dallas Baptist University. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
4. Home run euphoria
Liberty-Brentwood (Calif.) players wait for their teammate at home plate while celebrating her home run during the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 quarterfinal game against visiting San Marin. / Photo by Lizeth Lafferty
5. Baseball collision
Columbia (Ill.) third baseman Cash Bailey moves to retrieve the ball after dropping it as he tried to tag out Roxana baserunner Dalton Carriker at third base during the championship game of the Illinois Class 2A Regional playoffs. / Photo by Tim Vizer
6. He shoots, he scores
Cole Green of Terra Linda (Calif.) scores against College Park in a CIF North Coast Section Division 1 first-round playoff game. / Photo by Greg Lannert
7. Dodger Stadium celebration
El Camino Real (Calif.) players celebrate after the final out in a victory over Venice in the CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division championship game at Dodger Stadium. / Photo by Donn Parris
8. Goal stopper
St. Joseph Academy (Mo.) goalkeeper Ella Moersch leaps to snag an incoming corner kick by a O'Fallon St. Joseph player during a non-conference game at SportPort International in Maryland Heights. / Photo by Tim Vizer
9. Safe!
Harrison County (Ky.) catcher Keene Price cannot control the ball as the tying run scores for Montgomery County during the 10th Region title game. / Photo by Wayne Litmer
10. Splashdown
Jace Elrod of Pleasant Grove celebrates his team's victory in Game 2 of the Texas UIL 4A Division 1 state semifinals against Seminole by diving into a lazy river pool behind right field at Dr. Pepper Park in Frisco. The Hawks won the best-of-3 series with the win. / Photo by Wayne Grubbs