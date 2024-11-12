View best high school sports photos from October powered by SBLive Professional Photographers Network

SBLive Sports October Photos of the Month / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are best of the best images published in October.
Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers who are members of the network and published on SBLive and its partner site of High School On SI during the month.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos published on SBLive/SI in October.
VOTE for your favorite image from among the photos featured below as voting ends on November 19. You can vote as often as you would like.
Highland Park (Texas) defenders celebrate with a coach after getting a safety against Red Oak. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Atascocita (Texas) fans celebrate their team scoring a touchdown against visiting North Shore. / Photo by Rob August
Mater Dei Catholic (Mo.) hitter Avery Wuebbels leaps to hits a shot over a Champaign Central player in the championship game of the Metro-East Classic volleyball tournament at Belleville East High School. / Photo by Tim Vizer
Highlands (Ky.) running back Kendell Fennell breaks a tackle and dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Conner. / Photo by Wayne Litmer
Liberty North (Mo.) head coach Andy Lierman (center) and defensive line coach Adam Bolling (left) react to their defense making a fourth-down stop against Blue Springs. / Photo by David Smith
Receiver Phillip Bell lll of Mission Viejo (Calif.) gets upended by Juju Johnson of Long Beach Poly while making a touchdown reception in a game played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. / Photo by Rene Morales
Running back Michael Cooper of Lewisville (Texas) dives in an attempt to recover a fumble in the end zone while Jaylon Sterling and Caleb Fowler of Guyer scramble for the loose ball. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz
Red Oak (Texas) running back Kingston McAdams leaps over a Highland defender. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw