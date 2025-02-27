Vote: Who is the best freshman high school boys basketball star in the country in 2024-25?
As the 2024-25 high school basketball season nears its conclusion, High School on SI is highlighting some of the best players from coast to coast.
That includes standout freshmen making the most of early opportunities on the big stage.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which star has been the best freshman high school boys basketball player in the country this season. Here are 20 class of 2028 nominees who have dominated on the hardwood.
Voting remains open until Thursday, March 13, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Best freshman boys basketball star in 2024-25 nominees
All stats are current as of February 26
1. Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy (Florida)
The son of former NBA player Raja Bell, Tai Bell averaged a double-double for Mater Lakes Academy at 25.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals. Tai Bell is a 6-foot-3 guard.
2. Dylan Betts, Cherry Creek (Colorado)
The 7-foot-2 Betts is the younger brother of recent Colorado girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year winners Lauren Betts (2021, 2022) and Sienna Betts (2023, 2024). Dylan Betts is putting up 8.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks.
3. Jashawn Coffey, Lebanon (Ohio)
A 6-foot-1 point guard, Coffey is already a standout scorer for Lebanon. He averages 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
4. Caleb Coolman, Penn (Indiana)
The 6-foot-4 Coolman is doing it all for Penn as a lead guard. He averages 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
5. Adan Diggs, Williams Field (Arizona)
Another standout guard, the 6-foot-4 Diggs is filling up the box score with 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The pass-first point guard already holds multiple Division I offers, including Oregon and Texas.
6. DeVaughn Dorrough, Monterey Trail (California)
Dorrough put up 16.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks during a dominant freshman season for Monterey Trail. The 6-foot-7 phenom is a three-level scorer who shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.
7. Trey Edwards, Melissa (Texas)
Edwards averaged nearly 18 points per game while shooting north of 40 percent from 3-point land. The 6-foot-5 guard helped lead Melissa to the Class 5A state playoffs.
8. Nijaun Harris, St. Petersburg (Florida)
The 6-foot-5 Harris can play nearly any position for St. Petersburg. He averages 27.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Class 5A semifinalist Green Devils.
9. Darrius Hawkins, Homewood Flossmoor (Illinois)
Hawkins plays point guard for defending Class 4A state champion Homewood Flossmoor. The 5-foot-11 Hawkins is putting up 8.8 points, 3.4 assists and two steals.
10. Owen Jackson, Fort Chiswell (Virginia)
Jackson has done it all for Fort Chiswell, averaging 23.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals. Jackson is a strong passer and deadly outside shooter.
11. O’Brian Lowery Jr., South Point (North Carolina)
Lowery Jr. may only be 5-foot-8, but the South Point lead guard was nearly unstoppable on the court this season. He averaged 20.2 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals.
12. Aaron McMorran, Desert Pines (Nevada)
McMorran helped carry Desert Pines to the Class 5A state semifinals where the Jaguars fell to eventual champion Bishop Gorman. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 20.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals during his freshman season.
13. Luke Nutt, Trinity Christian Academy (Texas)
Nutt’s ninth-grade numbers were nothing short of sensational at 22.7 points, seven rebounds, six assists and 3.7 steals. The 6-foot point guard carried Trinity Christian Academy to a TCAF state runner-up finish.
14. Brady Pettigrew, Bolingbrook (Illinois)
Pettigrew averages in double figures in points for a stacked Bolingbrook team. The 6-foot-3 guard already holds multiple Division I offers.
15. Shalen Sheppard, Brentwood (California)
The 6-foot-8 Sheppard showcased his versatility during a breakthrough freshman season for Brentwood. Sheppard put up 16.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.
16. Miles Simpson, Webster Groves (Missouri)
Simpson played a key role in Webster Groves’ march to the Suburban Yellow Conference title. The 6-foot-5 swingman is a two-way player with tremendous length.
17. Jaleel Smith, Huss (North Carolina)
Smith, a 6-foot-1 point guard, is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.2 steals for Huss. With Smith running the offense, the Huskies are in the Class 3A state playoffs.
18. Tyler Treder, California Lutheran (California)
The 6-foot-8 Treder averaged a double-double for California Lutheran at 24.9 points and 13.2 rebounds. He also tallied 3.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals.
19. AJ Williams, Dutchtown (Georgia)
Williams, a 6-foot-7 wing, is a factor at both ends of the court for Class 5A power Dutchtown. Williams was voted 5A Region 3 co-player of the year.
20. Quinton Wilson, Victory Christian Academy (Florida)
Wilson is averaging 21.6 points per game this season for Victory Christian Academy. The versatile 6-foot-4 guard is also putting up 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports