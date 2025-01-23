Vote: Who is the most underrated high school girls basketball player in the country in 2024-25?
With the 2024-25 high school basketball season in full-bore across the nation, High School on SI is highlighting some of the most underrated athletes from coast to coast.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which standout is the most underrated high school girls basketball player in the country.
Here are 20 nominees to choose from. Voting remains open until Thursday, Feb. 6, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Most underrated girls basketball player in the country candidates
All stats are current as of January 21
1. Emma Ancelet, sr., Danville (Indiana)
The orchestrator of Danville’s offense, Ancelet averages 14.2 points, 7.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. The 5-foot-7 Ancelet will play college basketball for NAIA Taylor University.
2. Kobi Barnes, jr., Lakeside (Georgia)
The 6-foot-3 Barnes is a dominant interior player who averages 20.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.6 blocks. In early January, Barnes tallied 40 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in a victory over Fox Creek.
3. Danauje Brooks, sr., South View (North Carolina)
A two-time state champion, Brooks is averaging 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals as a senior. The 5-foot-4 point guard will play college basketball for Division II Kentucky State.
4. America Cazares, jr., Pueblo (Arizona)
A 5-foot-7 junior guard, Cazares was a Day 1 varsity standout for Pueblo. She is putting up 28.3 points, four rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4.9 steals this season.
5. Bella Ferguson, sr., David Crockett (Tennessee)
Ferguson, the Tennessee public school record-holder for career assists, surpassed the 1,000 assists mark in January. The 5-foot-4 point guard averages six points, four rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.2 steals.
6. Caitlin Hall, sr., Coahoma County (Mississippi)
The 6-foot-4 Hall has been an imposing interior force for Coahoma County. She averages 20.3 points, 18.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks.
7. Lauren Harris, jr., Faith Christian (California)
Harris is doing it all for Faith Christian as a junior, averaging 29.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.5 blocks. The versatile 5-foot-11 guard/forward recently recorded her 2,000th career point.
8. Torrence Harter, sr., Sutter (California)
The 5-foot-11 Harter is putting up outrageous numbers as a senior, averaging 14.9 points, 15.5 rebounds, eight blocks, seven steals and 5.2 assists. She leads the country in blocks per game.
9. Hayden Heim, sr., St. Marys (Kansas)
Heim, a 6-foot-3 post, is a four-year varsity standout who is averaging 26.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.4 steals and three blocks this season. She will play college basketball for Division II Central Missouri.
10. Sophie Henry, sr., Ovilla Christian (Texas)
The 6-foot-2 Henry is an unstoppable center for Ovilla Christian who averages 25.7 points, 21.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.6 blocks. Henry is a Division II Ouachita Baptist signee for volleyball.
11. Teralyn Hill, sr., Parker (Alabama)
Hill nearly averages a triple-double for Parker at 16 points, 10.1 rebounds, 7.4 blocks and 3.3 steals. The 6-foot senior can play inside and outside.
12. Kadee Keaster, sr., Dover (Arkansas)
Keaster, a Division II Henderson State signee, is a pass-first point guard who averages 8.9 assists per game. The 5-foot-6 senior is a strong all-around player who is also putting up 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
13. Tionna Pettus, sr., Bessemer City (North Carolina)
Video game numbers is a tired cliche, but there is no other way to describe what Pettus is doing this season. The 5-foot-10 senior is putting up 46.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 10.6 steals and 4.6 blocks. In a mid-January win over North Gaston, she tallied 65 points — matching the North Carolina single-game record — 16 rebounds and 12 steals.
14. Kazaria Smith, jr., Romeoville (Illinois)
Smith has been a breakout performer for Romeoville as a junior, averaging 27.9 points per game. The 5-foot-5 guard is also grabbing 3.4 rebounds and dishing out 1.3 assists.
15. Milee Smith, jr., Unioto (Ohio)
The 5-foot-10 Smith has upped her scoring average by more than 10 points per game as a junior. She is putting up 27.9 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 assists and three steals for Unioto.
16. Kennedy Spellman, jr., Mountain Vista (Colorado)
Spellman has been a varsity standout since her freshman season for Mountain Vista. The 5-foot-8 combo guard averages 29.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.8 steals.
17. Iyanna Wade, sr., Clairton (Pennsylvania)
A small-school star in Pennsylvania, Wade has been a prolific scorer during the last two seasons for Clairton. She averaged 39.9 points as a junior and is at 44.5 this year.
18. Londyn Walker, sr., Milton (Georgia)
Walker is a do-everything guard who averages 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.9 steals. The 5-foot-9 senior nearly had a quadruple-double in an early-season win over Seckinger with 27 points, nine boards, seven assists and eight steals.
19. Laniah Wills, jr., Lapel (Indiana)
The 6-foot Willis averages 25.7 points, 13.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals. The athletic junior also plays volleyball for Lapel.
20. Averie Zinn, jr., Genesee (Michigan)
The 5-foot-11 Zinn averaged 30.2 points per game as a sophomore and has been even better this winter. Zinn is putting up 30.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.6 steals, 3.3 assists and 2.1 blocks.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports