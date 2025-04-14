Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (4/14/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for April 7-13. Voting closes on Monday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Brandon Arrington Jr., jr., Mount Miguel (California) track
Arrington Jr. picked up a pair of gold medals at the Arcadia Invitational in the 100 (10.32 seconds) and 200 (20.35) meters. He broke Olympian Noah Lyles’ meet record in the 200 with a time that ranks first nationally this season.
2. Tyler Burgess, sr., Palmyra (Pennsylvania) track
Burgess set a new met record in the 110 hurdles at the Pam Ram Invitational with a winning time of 13.52. The time ranks sixth in the country this spring.
3. Jackson Cantwell, sr., Nixa (Missouri) track
Cantwell broke the Nixa shot put record at the Jim Vaughan Invitational with a top throw of 73 feet, 6.25 inches. The mark ranks first nationally this year.
4. Jase DeSantis, sr., Arbor View (Nevada) baseball
DeSantis went 4 for 4 in an 8-0 victory over Desert Oasis.
5. Henry Friez, sr., Midland Classical Academy (Texas) baseball
Friez struck out 15 batters and went 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and two steals in a 7-3 win over Fort Worth Temple Christian.
6. Hagan Gibson, jr., Science Hill (Tennessee) baseball
Gibson fired a no-hitter in a 9-0 shutout of Cincinnati-Elder.
7. Jackson Goshorn, jr., Simi Valley (California) baseball
Goshorn struck out 14 and didn’t allow a hit as Simi Valley blanked Oak Park, 9-0.
8. William Haas, sr., Rockford (Minnesota) baseball
Haas, a Tennessee signee, fanned 13 in five innings as Rockford shut out Dassel-Cokato, 10-0.
9. Tanook Hines, sr., Dekaney (Texas) track
Hines, a USC football signee, placed first in the 100 (10.51) and 200 (20.62) at the 6A Area 13-14 meet. His 200 time ranks second in the nation this spring.
10. Ethan Jackson, sr., Woodbridge (Virginia) baseball
Jackson went 4 for 4 with three RBIs in a 12-7 victory over Mountain View.
11. Zander Keith, sr., Borden (Indiana) baseball
Keith threw a five-inning perfect game as Borden shut out Crothersville, 15-0. The senior struck out 12 of the 15 batters he faced.
12. Dillon Mitchell, fr., C.E. King (Texas) track
Mitchell won the 100 at the 6A Area 17-18 meet with a wind-aided time of 10.14, the fifth-fastest all-conditions time in the country this season.
13. Derek Olivo, so., McNary (Oregon) track
Olivo earned a gold medal in the javelin at the Vic Downs Mac Invitational with a top throw of 202-1. The mark ranks fourth nationally this year.
14. Harry Pirkle, sr., Seckinger (Georgia) baseball
Pirkle threw the first no-hitter in Seckinger history in a 5-0 shutout of Brunswick. He also had two hits at the plate.
15. Simon Rosselli, jr., Mead (Washington) track
Rosselli won the discus competition at the Arcadia Invitational with a top throw of 218-7, the best mark in the nation this spring.
16. Joseph Socarras, sr., Belen Jesuit Prep (Florida) track
Socarras dusted the field in the 800 at the Arcadia Invitational with a time of 1:47.66, the best time nationally this year. The time was also a new meet record.
17. Cannon Valenzuela, sr., Jacksboro (Texas) baseball
Valenzuela, a Colorado State football signee, was a tough-luck loser against Henrietta. Valenzuela struck out 17 and surrendered just two hits in a 1-0 loss.
18. Joshua Wagner, jr., Westfield (Massachusetts) baseball
Wagner fanned 11 in a 2-1 victory over Minnechaug.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App