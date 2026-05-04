Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (5/4/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for April 27-May 3. Voting closes on Sunday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Anthony Crowell, sr., Greater Lowell (Massachusetts) baseball

Crowell struck out 14, walked two and didn’t allow a hit in an 11-0 shutout of Whittier Tech.

2. Nash Crowther, sr., Juan Diego (Utah) baseball

Crowther worked six two-hit innings with seven strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run in a 2-1 victory over Deseret Peak.

3. Conner Cuozzo, sr., Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) baseball

Cuozzo drove in six runs to become Archbishop Moeller’s all-time RBIs leader in a 12-4 win over Milford. The Kent State commit had 91 RBIs after the game, surpassing the old record of 88.

4. Trenton Hertzog, sr., Tualatin (Oregon) baseball

Hertzog fanned 16 batters over six innings in a 10-1 drubbing of Oregon City.

5. Carter Infante, sr., Morris Knolls (New Jersey) baseball

Infante needed just 55 pitches to throw a six-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Parsippany.

6. Gerrit Koot, jr., Mason (Michigan) baseball

Koot threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts as Mason blanked Tecumseh, 1-0.

7. Jason McNicoll, sr., Blue Valley West (Kansas) track

McNicoll broke the Kansas record in the javelin with a throw of 220 feet, 6 inches at the Seaman Relays.

8. Ryan Nitch, sr., Ridgewood (New Jersey) baseball

Nitch hit for the cycle and finished 5 for 5 with five RBIs in a 14-0 victory over Hackensack. The senior also struck out five in four shutout innings on the mound.

9. Jace Rodriguez, sr., Ogden (Utah) soccer

Rodriguez netted three goals and added two assists in a 7-0 shutout of Manti.

10. Hunter Rose, sr., Pleasant Grove (Texas) baseball

Rose, an Arkansas signee, threw a no-hitter and hit a leadoff home run in a 10-0 romp over Community.

11. Jacsen Tucker, jr., Oswego East (Illinois) baseball

Tucker belted two home runs in a 9-1 victory over Bolingbrook.

12. Ryan Victoriano, sr., Onondaga (New York) baseball

Victoriano struck out 13 of the 15 batters he faced en route to a five-inning perfect game in an 11-0 win over LaFayette.

13. Jackson Waltzing, jr., Alexandria (Minnesota) baseball

Waltzing whirled a perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 4-0 victory over Brainerd.

14. Ben Wartinger, sr., Ridgeline (Washington) baseball

Wartinger went 4 for 6 with a walk-off home run as Ridgeline took down Ferris, 19-17. The senior also had a double and finished with six RBIs and two runs scored.

15. Camden Williams, sr., Cherryville (North Carolina) baseball

Williams threw a five-inning perfect game with 13 strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Bessemer City. It was the program’s first perfect game in 39 years.

16. Jacob Wright, sr., Houston Academy (Alabama) soccer

Wright recorded a hat trick in a 4-0 shutout of Bayshore Christian.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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