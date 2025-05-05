Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (5/5/2025)
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Cal Albright, so., Cortland (New York) baseball
Albright needed just 42 pitches to throw a five-inning no-hitter in a 12-0 win over Marcellus.
2. Jason Atwood, sr., Chiles (Florida) track
Atwood, a Florida State commit, dominated the field at the Class 3A Region 1 meet with a top throw of 225 feet, 4 inches, the No. 1 mark nationally this season and a new Florida high school record.
3. Cael Hafner, so., North Pocono (Pennsylvania) baseball
Hafner struck out 17 without surrendering a hit as North Pocono blanked West Scranton, 8-0. The sophomore also had two hits and a homer at the plate.
4. Luke Harrison, sr., Inter-City Baptist (Michigan) baseball
Harrison threw a perfect game with 19 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Annapolis.
5. Mason Holloway, sr., Horseheads (New York) baseball
Holloway fired his second perfect game of the season in a 1-0 victory over Elmira. The senior struck out 15.
6. Jake Jenkins, so., Mansfield Legacy (Texas) baseball
Jenkins struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit as Mansfield Legacy blanked Timber Creek, 6-0.
7. Ja’Shaun Lloyd, sr., Corsica (Texas) track
Lloyd set a new national record in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 13.20 seconds at the Class 5A state championships. Lloyd also earned gold in the 300 hurdles with a nation-leading time of 35.78.
8. Hunter Loesch, sr., Corvallis (Montana) track
Loesch shattered the school record in the javelin with a top throw of 214-8 during the Corvallis Quadrangular. It’s the best mark in the country this spring.
9. Cooper Lutkenhaus, so., Justin Northwest (Texas) track
Lutkenhaus broke the Texas state record in the 800 with a time of 1:47.04 — the top time nationally this season — at the Class 6A state championships.
10. Miles Mahon, jr., Lena-Winslow (Illinois) baseball
Mahon went 4 for 5 with three homers, five RBIs and five runs scored in a 13-11 loss to Forreston.
11. Mikey Murr, sr., West Ranch (California) baseball
Murr blasted two home runs and finished with six RBIs in a 23-0 win over Golden Valley.
12. Cole Reich, sr., Quartertown (Pennsylvania) baseball
Reich went 4 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored as Quartertown cruised by Wissahickon, 12-3.
13. Cai Summers, jr., Portsmouth Christian Academy (New Hampshire) baseball
Summers had four hits — including a home run — and five RBIs in a 15-0 shutout of Pittsfield.
14. Tate Taylor, jr., Harlan (Texas) track
Taylor set a new national high school record in the 100 with a time of 9.92 seconds at the Class 6A state championships. Taylor’s time is the second-fastest U-20 100 time in world history. The junior also won the 200 in 20.14, the top time in the country this year.
15. Leland Vargo, so., Newton Falls (Ohio) baseball
Vargo punched out 10 during a five-inning no-hitter against Heartland Christian. Newton Falls cruised to an 11-0 win. Vargo also had two hits at the plate.
16. Josh Weaver, jr., Fruita Monument (Colorado) baseball
Weaver whirled a 14-strikeout perfect game in a 4-0 victory over rival Central.
17. Tanner Webb, sr., Benton (Louisiana) baseball
Webb took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished off a one-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Sulphur. The senior needed just 67 pitches to get 21 outs with 52 going for strikes.
18. Justin Yeutter, sr., Los Osos (California) baseball
Yeutter went 4 for 4 in an 8-3 win over Damien.
—
