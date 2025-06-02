Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (6/2/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for May 26-June 1. Voting closes on Monday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Santiago Avila, sr., Fillmore (California) baseball
Avila took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 5-0 victory over Colton. The senior allowed just one hit, striking out seven with two walks.
2. Carson Boleman, jr., Southside Christian (South Carolina) baseball
Boleman, a Wake Forest commit, fired a 19-strikeout no-hitter as Southside Christian captured the Class AAA state title with a 3-0 win over Oceanside Collegiate.
3. Sean Budis, sr., David Brearley (New Jersey) baseball
Budis fanned 16 and didn’t surrender a hit as David Brearley shut out Wallington, 5-0. Budis is a Boston College signee.
4. Luke Collinsworth, sr., Westfield (Indiana) baseball
Collinsworth threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Westfield blanked Carmel, 5-0.
5. Kaeden Cruse, sr., Grant (Oregon) baseball
Cruse finished with six RBIs — including a three-run homer — in a 12-0, five-inning victory over South Salem.
6. Adam Frask, jr., Mining & Mechanical Institute (Pennsylvania) baseball
Frank hit for the cycle as Mining & Mechanical Institute defended its District 2 Class 1A title with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Susquehanna.
7. Zachary Hare, sr., Riverside (Pennsylvania) baseball
Hare, a Slippery Rock signee, tossed a 15-strikeout no-hitter as Riverside defeated Quaker Valley for the Class 3A WPIAL title, 1-0. In the playoffs, Hare has thrown 24 1/3 no-hit innings with 42 strikeouts.
8. Jaden Jefferson, jr., De La Salle (California) track
Jefferson set a new meet record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.01 seconds in the preliminaries of the CIF state championships. The North Carolina football commit went on to win gold with a finals time of 10.27.
9. Tayvon Kitchen, sr., Crater (Oregon) track
Kitchen became the first Oregon high school boy to break the eight-minute mark in the 3,000 with a winning time of 7:58.92 at the Class 5A state championships. It’s the top time nationally this season.
10. Conor Lott, jr., Clovis North (California) track
Lott earned a gold medal in the 1,600 at the CIF state championships with a time of 4:03.32, the fifth-fastest time nationally this season.
11. Seth Petrashune, sr., Saranac (New York) baseball
Petrashune struck out 12, walked three and didn’t allow a hit in a 5-1 victory over Saranac Lake.
12. Henry Risser, sr., Hopkins (Minnesota) track
Risser set a new section record in the 800 with a time of 1:49.52 at the Section 6AAA championships. The time ranks ninth in the country this spring.
13. Jaiden Smith, sr., Belleville (Michigan) track
Smith set a new Michigan record in the 110 hurdles at the Division I state championships with a time of 13.35, the fifth-fastest time in the country this year. The senior also placed first in the 300 hurdles at 37.79. Smith’s teammate, Schmar Gamble, took second in the 110 hurdles at 13.36.
14. Hunter Vincent, sr., Prosper (Texas) baseball
Vincent fired six no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts in a 9-0 shutout of Waco.
15. Drew Yagodzinskie, sr., Mount Carmel (Pennsylvania) baseball
After throwing a perfect game last week, Yagodzinskie came back with a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Hughesville. The Monmouth signee struck out a career-high 15 with no walks as Mount Carmel secured a second straight District 4 Class 3A title.
