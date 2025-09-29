Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (9/29/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Sept. 22-28. Voting closes on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Christian Weber of North Fort Myers (Florida) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Weber compiled 203 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns in a 55-46 win over Lemon Bay.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Tradon Bessinger, sr., Davis (Utah) football
Bessinger, a Boise State commit, completed 32 of 41 passes for 504 yards with five touchdowns and one interception as Davis took down Syracuse, 54-22.
2. Jerome Bowen, sr., Frankfort-Schuyler (New York) football
Bowen ran for a career-high 301 yards and six touchdowns on 21 carries in a 50-26 victory over Waterville.
3. Tyson Brenes, jr., Wolcott (Connecticut) soccer
Brenes had four goals and an assist in an 8-2 win over Kennedy.
4. Zach Bridenbaker, jr., Depew (New York) football
Bridenbaker set a new Depew single-game rushing record with 299 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-26 victory over Maryvale.
5. Wyatt Brown, sr., Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (California) football
Brown threw for 301 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns — five passing, one rushing — as Sherman Oaks Notre Dame cruised past Culver City, 57-14.
6. Beau Burns, sr., BGM (Iowa) football
Burns accounted for 612 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns — eight rushing, two passing — in a 74-21 rout of Martensdale-St. Marys. The senior had 23 carries for 441 yards and completed 10 of 16 passes for 171 yards.
7. Camilo Cobena, jr., Wilberforce (New Jersey) soccer
Cobena netted five goals in a 6-0 shutout of Princeton International School of Mathematics and Science.
8. Xander Edwards, so. The Bolles School (Florida) football
Edwards had 39 carries for 517 yards and eight touchdowns — a new 11-man Florida single-game record — in a 73-49 win over Baldwin. The previous record belonged to NFL All-Pro Derrick Henry of Yulee High School.
9. Caleb Francois, sr., Minnetonka (Minnesota) football
Francois, an Iowa State commit, ran for 267 yards and three touchdowns as Minnetonka defeated Eden Prairie for the first time since 2004, 21-14.
10. Jayden Hall, sr., Owasso (Oklahoma) football
Hall earned 207 hard-fought yards on 35 carries and scored two touchdowns as Owasso secured a signature 28-14 victory over Broken Arrow.
11. Jah’Rin Louis, sr., Klein Cain (Texas) football
Louis turned 38 carries into 450 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-62 win over Tomball Memorial. Louis’ output ranks eighth on the Houston all-time single-game rushing list.
12. Michael Martin II, so., Christ Church Episcopal (South Carolina) football
Martin II ran for 297 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-35 victory over Hampton County.
13. Ernie Powers, sr., Franklin (Texas) football
Powers had another monster game against Coronado with 25 carries for 388 yards and seven touchdowns. Franklin cruised to a 59-7 victory.
14. Christian Segar, jr., Daphne (Alabama) football
Segar completed 20 of 26 passes for 336 yards and five touchdowns against Spanish Fort, his former team. Daphne earned a 42-28 win.
15. Dionne Sims, sr., C.E. King (Texas) football
Sims, a Stephen F. Austin commit, dominated with 32 carries for 435 yards and six touchdowns as C.E. King survived a shutout with Atascocita, 70-55.
16. Deuce Smith, jr., Grayson (Georgia) football
Smith fired five touchdown passes to four different receivers in a 50-3 rout of Newton.
17. Patrick Smith Jr., sr., Mt. Lebanon (Pennsylvania) football
Smith Jr. completed 12 of 19 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown while running for 124 yards and four TDs in a 41-20 win over Seneca Valley.
18. Wyatt Sparbanie, jr., Western Beaver (Pennsylvania) football
Sparbanie ran for 265 yards and six touchdowns as Western Beaver pulled away from Riverside, 48-19.
19. La’Brenten Wilson, sr., Cerritos (California) football
Wilson amassed 311 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns in a 53-17 victory over Wilson.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
