Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (9/22/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Sept. 15-21. Voting closes on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Brennan Ball, jr., Mechanicsville (Virginia) football
Ball ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-6 win over J.R. Tucker.
2. Brogan Barlup, sr., East Pennsboro (Pennsylvania) soccer
Barlup netted four goals as East Pennsboro blanked Susquehanna Township, 6-0.
3. Jermaine Bishop Jr., sr., Willis (Texas) football
Bishop Jr., a Texas commit, had 26 carries for 301 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns — four rushing, one passing — in a 42-30 win over The Woodlands.
4. Thaddeus Breaux, fr., Hamilton (California) football
Breaux completed 22 of 25 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns as Hamilton routed Rancho Dominguez, 49-6. The freshman also had two carries for 40 yards.
5. Ryder Canfield, jr., Owosso (Michigan) soccer
Canfield scored all four of his team’s goals in a 4-0 shutout of Linden.
6. Jack Cannon, sr., Holmdel (New Jersey) football
Cannon, a Dartmouth commit, threw for 283 yards, ran for 147 more and accounted for seven total touchdowns — five passing, two rushing — in a 49-21 win over Middletown South.
7. Marques Council Jr., sr., Aliquippa (Pennsylvania) football
Council Jr. connected with Ray Miller for a 28-yard touchdown as time expired for a 21-16 walk-off victory over Penn Hills. The Yale commit finished the game with 309 yards passing and three fourth-quarter touchdowns.
8. Trent Dearborn, sr., Tualatin (Oregon) football
Dearborn did a little bit of everything in a 43-0 shutout of Sherwood. The senior had three receiving touchdowns, went 5 for 5 on PATs, averaged 45.3 yards on three punts and recorded five touchbacks on kickoffs.
9. Jesus Espinosa, sr., Barringer (New Jersey) soccer
Espinosa erupted for four goals in a 6-2 victory over Shabazz.
10. Finn Galloway, so., Holland (Michigan) football
Galloway set a new single-game school record with seven total touchdowns — four receiving, three rushing — in a 56-53 loss to Comstock Park.
11. Hicks Hunter, sr., Sycamore (Tennessee) football
Hunter had 23 carries for 268 yards and four touchdowns as Sycamore blasted Harpeth, 41-10.
12. Corey Jacobs Jr., sr., Jackson (Ohio) football
Jacobs Jr. ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 win over Green.
13. Josh Kama, sr., Farmingdale (New York) football
Kama exploded for 495 rushing yards — a new Long Island single-game record — and seven touchdowns on 26 carries in a 64-57 win over Oceanside. The previous record of 489 yards belonged to Nathaniel Griffith of North Babylon.
14. Ryelan Morris, sr., Honey Grove (Texas) football
Morris scored eight total touchdowns — six rushing, two receiving — in a 53-49 victory over Blue Ridge. The Stanford commit had 32 carries for 375 yards and caught three passes for 113 yards.
15. Jack Norman, jr., Dana Hills (California) football
Norman caught five passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns while also recording a pick-six on defense as Dana Hills cruised by Tesoro, 47-15.
16. Jacob Oliver, sr., St. Cloud Cathedral (Minnesota) soccer
Oliver had three goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Little Falls.
17. Quentin Pacelli, sr., Garden Grove (California) football
Pacelli turned 40 carries into 380 yards and three touchdowns as Garden Grove downed University, 35-14.
18. Drew Richardson, sr., East Jackson (Georgia) football
Richardson, an Army commit, accounted for nearly 500 yards of total offense and scored five total touchdowns in a 52-38 win over East Hall.
19. Jake Rickman, jr., Fayette County (Alabama) football
Rickman completed 12 of 14 passes for 317 yards and six touchdowns in a 61-21 rout of Haleyville.
20. Matt Sieg, sr., Fort Cherry (Pennsylvania) football
Sieg set a new WPIAL record for career touchdowns in a 55-6 win over Monessen. The Penn State commit ran for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns, giving him 118 for his Fort Cherry career. The previous record of 117 was shared by Tyler Boyd and Lamont Wade of Clairton.
21. Martin Sleen, jr., Hermantown (Minnesota) football
Sleen ran for 375 yards and six touchdowns as Hermantown took down Cloquet, 41-21.
22. Christian Weber, sr., North Fort Myers (Florida) football
Weber compiled 203 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns in a 55-46 win over Lemon Bay.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App