Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (1/26/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Jan. 19-25. Voting closes on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Charlotte Hunzinger of Pingry (New Jersey) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Hunzinger scored 35 points — a new career-high — while grabbing 13 rebounds in a 65-51 win over Watchung Hills. Two days later, she had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Pingry defeated Holmdel, 67-42.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Chloe Covington, jr., Shadow Ridge (Nevada) flag football
Covington threw for 192 yards and four touchdowns as Shadow Ridge stomped Bishop Gorman, 37-6.
2. Emily Franklin, fr., Calabasas (California) water polo
Franklin scored six goals in a 19-9 victory over Westlake.
3. Emma Harris, jr., Haddon Heights (New Jersey) basketball
Harris led the way with 32 points in a 64-46 win over Pennsville.
4. Victoria Hauffe, sr., Hemlock (Michigan) basketball
Hauffe netted 19 points—including the 1,000th of her prep career—as Hemlock took down Carrollton, 71-21.
5. Brooklynn Haywood, sr., Union (Washington) basketball
Haywood had 42 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 76-43 win over Bellarmine Prep. The Oregon signee surpassed the 2,500 career points mark in the game.
6. Regan Hemberger, so., Perham (Minnesota) basketball
Hemberger tied her own single-game school record with 11 made three-pointers en route to 33 points as Perham blasted Hawley, 86-27. Perham made 18 threes in the win, a new program record.
7. Addison Kilmer, sr., Mountain View (Pennsylvania) basketball
Kilmer scored 23 second-quarter points en route to a 41-point night in a 70-44 rout of Blue Ridge.
8. Madeline Nolan, jr., Manchester Township (New Jersey) basketball
Nolan had 30 points in a 47-34 win over Barnegat.
9. Alahnna Simpson, sr., Central (Wisconsin) basketball
Simpson netted 18 points and became Central’s all-time leading scorer in a 50-45 loss to Aquinas. The senior had 1,632 points and counting after the game.
10. Brooke Walker, sr., Berlin (Connecticut) basketball
Walker did all she could in a 59-52 loss to Windsor, recording a double-double with 28 points and 16 rebounds.
11. Nation Williams, jr., Centennial (Nevada) basketball
Williams dominated with 41 points, 18 rebounds and three steals in an 87-58 victory over Mojave.
12. Herbie Wright, jr., Prosser (Washington) basketball
Wright poured in 33 points as Prosser took down Ellensburg, 74-47.
13. Amaya Wusstig, jr., Sierra Vista (Nevada) flag football
Wusstig passed for 123 yards and three touchdowns while running for 105 yards and two more scores in a 40-0 shutout of Democracy Prep.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
Bob Lundeberg
