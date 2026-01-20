Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 20, 2026
The top three teams remained the same in this week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 girls basketball rankings while two other teams moved up in the rankings.
Chiawana moved up one spot to No. 4 after its two dominate wins to remain undefeated this season.
Another undefeated team, Gonzaga Prep, jumped two spots to No. 5 after its two wins by 31 points.
1. Sumner (14-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Pirates will host the 11-5 Rogers (Puyallup) this week.
2. Davis (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Pirates gained wins over Sunnyside and Moses Lake last week to improve to 5-0 in league play.
3. Lynden (15-0)
Previous rank: 3
The 2A Lions defeated Sehome 70-19 and Burlington-Edison 65-28.
4. Chiawana (14-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Riverhawks beat Hanford and Mead last week and over the weekend Walla Walla 76-32 to improve to 10-0 in league play.
5. Gonzaga Prep (13-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Bullpups beat Ridgeline and Shadle Park by 31 points to improve to 3-0 in league play.
6. Union (14-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Titans beat Skyview 92-68 to improve to 2-0 in league play.
7. Roosevelt (11-2)
Previous rank: 4
The 3A Rough Riders beat Lincoln (Seattle) and Seattle Prep. by 29 and 16 points.
8. Tahoma (10-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Bears beat Auburn Riverside and Kentwood by more than 40 points to improve to 9-0 in league play.
9. Bellevue (14-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Wolverines gained a big win over 4A Eastlake by a score of 71-57 to improve to 6-1 in league play.
10. Lake Washington (12-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Kangaroos beat Seattle Academy 65-31 and Juanita 43-17.
11. Eastlake (13-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Wolves beat Juanita 68-47 but lost to 3A Bellevue 71-57.
12. Southridge (11-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Suns defeated Kennewick by two points to improve to 8-2 in league play.
13. Mead (11-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Panthers beat Central Valley by 20 points but lost a non conference game to Chiawana 66-41.
14. Edmonds-Woodway (14-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Warriors will host 2A Archbishop Murphy, 8-0 in league play, this week.
15. Seattle Academy (11-4)
Previous rank: 19
The Cardinals beat Chief Sealth 63-27 and Franklin 45-38 to improve to 11-0 in league play.
16. Bothell (13-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Cougars lost to Woodinville 56-46 but made up for it by defeating Juanita and Bonney Lake.
17. Woodinville (15-2)
Previous rank: 14
After coming off two wins, the Falcons will face 10-2 Tahoma on the road.
18. Stanwood (10-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Spartans won their last three games, including a 60-53 contest over 4A Skyline.
19. Deer Park (12-1)
Previous rank: 24
The 2A Stags handed Clarkston its first league loss 62-47 and beat North Central 76-21.
20. Prosser (13-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Mustangs won their last three games by 73, 82 and 35 points.
21. White River (10-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Hornets won their last two games to improve to 6-1 in league play.
22. Ellensburg (12-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Bulldogs look to get its first win against 13-3 Prosser on the road this week. Ellensburg is coming off a 60-45 win over Toppenish.
23. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (14-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Crusaders won their last two games and will face Newport on the road this week.
24. Ridgeline (10-4)
Previous rank: 20
The Falcons lost to Gonzaga Prep 74-43 but made up for it with a 73-36 win over Cheney.
25. Lynden Christian (14-2)
Previous rank: 23
The 1A Lyncs lost to 4A Lake Stevens by five points but defeated 2A Squalicum by four points to improve to 8-0 in league play.
Under Consideration
Glacier Peak