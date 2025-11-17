Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/17/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 10-16. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Lexie Fragnito of Marcellus (New York) soccer for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Fragnito, a Penn State commit, erupted for six goals in a 10-0 shutout of Salmon River.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Jakiyah Caldwell, so., Sam Houston (Texas) basketball
Caldwell led the way with 29 points in a 57-40 victory over Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial.
2. Casey Chavez, jr., O’Connor (Texas) basketball
Chavez tallied 26 points, five rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks in a 59-18 win over Pioneer.
3. Mila Dillard, jr., Pope Francis (Massachusetts) soccer
Dillard, a Kentucky commit, netted a hat trick in a 4-1 state quarterfinal win over Wilmington.
4. Peyton Hall, so., Boaz (Alabama) flag football
Hall threw for 128 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 81 yards and had 13 flag pulls and an interception on defense in a 27-6 victory over Wenonah.
5. Gianna Hanf, jr., Northern Burlington (New Jersey) soccer
Hanf scored all three of her team’s goals in a 3-0 shutout of Lawrence, securing the first sectional title in Northern Burlington program history. Hanf is a North Carolina commit.
6. Berkley Hoff, jr., North Shore (Minnesota) field hockey
Hoff had three goals and three assists in a 6-2 win over Moose Lake Area.
7. Kendall Mueller, so., West Fargo Horace (North Dakota) volleyball
Mueller tallied 29 kills and 20 digs in a five-set victory over Fargo North.
8. Kate Nasner, fr., Circle (Montana) volleyball
Nasner led the way with 30 kills in a four-set Class C state semifinal win over Belt. Nasner and teammate Madeline Moline then combined for 39 kills in a four-set victory over Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine to clinch the state title.
9. Kylah Patterson, jr., Hammond Morton (Indiana) basketball
Patterson erupted for 50 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, six steals and four blocks in a 97-19 victory over Lake Station Edison.
10. Jamie Solomon, sr., Wheatley (Texas) basketball
Solomon dominated with 37 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists as Wheatley blew by Kashmere, 77-10.
11. Kyli Truss, sr., Neshoba Central (Mississippi) basketball
Truss had 37 points in a 65-56 loss to Starkville. Later in the week, the senior tallied 31 points in a 74-54 win over Choctaw Central.
12. Natalie Webber, jr., Jesuit (Oregon) soccer
Webber netted two goals as Jesuit captured its second straight Class 6A state title with a 4-1 victory over West Linn.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App