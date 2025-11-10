Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/10/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 3-9. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Kaylee Perrault of Cardinal Spellman (Massachusetts) volleyball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Perrault recorded her 500th career kill in a straight-sets win over Pope Francis.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Jaiyana Bogan-Jacobs, fr., Campo Verde (Arizona) flag football
Bogan-Jacobs had two interceptions and a receiving touchdown in a 42-6 rout of second-ranked Chaparral.
2. Lily Brickman, jr., Mamaroneck (New York) field hockey
Brickman had four goals in a 9-0 shutout of Kingston.
3. Geralynn Byers-Veal, fr., Westlake (Texas) volleyball
Byers-Veal recorded 21 kills in a five-set win over Round Rock.
4. Emma Conway, jr., Hoboken (New Jersey) soccer
Conway tallied four goals and an assist as Hoboken trounced Secaucus, 8-1.
5. Ceci Cowart, sr., Montclair (New Jersey) field hockey
Cowart poured in four goals in a 6-1 thumping of Old Bridge.
6. Lexie Fragnito, jr., Marcellus (New York) soccer
Fragnito, a Penn State commit, erupted for six goals in a 10-0 shutout of Salmon River.
7. Molly Friedman, so., Cardinal Newman (California) flag football
Friedman intercepted three passes as Cardinal Newman completed an undefeated season with a 34-6 win over Acalanes in the North Coast Section Division 2 title game.
8. Mari-Margret Grayson, sr., Alma Bryant (Alabama) flag football
Grayson threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 40 yards and had a game-sealing pick-six in a 24-13 win over Enterprise.
9. Emma Kozak, so., San Ramon Valley (California) flag football
Kozak piled up seven sacks in a 24-13 victory over California. San Ramon Valley went on to capture the North Coast Section Division 1 championship.
10. Audrey Lutz, jr., Bryn Mawr (Maryland) field hockey
Lutz netted two goals as Bryn Mawr secured its second straight IAAM A Conference title with a 3-1 victory over Notre Dame Prep.
11. McKenzie Moeller, sr., North Scott (Iowa) volleyball
Moeller, a Southern Illinois commit, led the way with 32 kills and 13 digs as North Scott claimed the Class 4A state title with a four-set victory over Sioux Center.
12. Corinne Ramunno, sr., Biddeford (Maine) field hockey
Ramunno scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-1 win over Sanford.
13. Alia Schoonover, sr., Buckeye Valley (Ohio) volleyball
Schoonover had 25 kills in a four-set Division IV state semifinal win over Marlington.
