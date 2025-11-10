High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/10/2025)

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from Nov. 3-9?

Bob Lundeberg

Mamaroneck's Lily Brickman, left.
Mamaroneck's Lily Brickman, left. / Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 3-9. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post. 

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Kaylee Perrault of Cardinal Spellman (Massachusetts) volleyball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Perrault recorded her 500th career kill in a straight-sets win over Pope Francis. 

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Jaiyana Bogan-Jacobs, fr., Campo Verde (Arizona) flag football

Bogan-Jacobs had two interceptions and a receiving touchdown in a 42-6 rout of second-ranked Chaparral.

2. Lily Brickman, jr., Mamaroneck (New York) field hockey

Brickman had four goals in a 9-0 shutout of Kingston. 

3. Geralynn Byers-Veal, fr., Westlake (Texas) volleyball

Byers-Veal recorded 21 kills in a five-set win over Round Rock. 

4. Emma Conway, jr., Hoboken (New Jersey) soccer

Conway tallied four goals and an assist as Hoboken trounced Secaucus, 8-1. 

5. Ceci Cowart, sr., Montclair (New Jersey) field hockey

Cowart poured in four goals in a 6-1 thumping of Old Bridge. 

6. Lexie Fragnito, jr., Marcellus (New York) soccer

Fragnito, a Penn State commit, erupted for six goals in a 10-0 shutout of Salmon River. 

7. Molly Friedman, so., Cardinal Newman (California) flag football

Friedman intercepted three passes as Cardinal Newman completed an undefeated season with a 34-6 win over Acalanes in the North Coast Section Division 2 title game. 

8. Mari-Margret Grayson, sr., Alma Bryant (Alabama) flag football

Grayson threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 40 yards and had a game-sealing pick-six in a 24-13 win over Enterprise.

9. Emma Kozak, so., San Ramon Valley (California) flag football

Kozak piled up seven sacks in a 24-13 victory over California. San Ramon Valley went on to capture the North Coast Section Division 1 championship. 

10. Audrey Lutz, jr., Bryn Mawr (Maryland) field hockey

Lutz netted two goals as Bryn Mawr secured its second straight IAAM A Conference title with a 3-1 victory over Notre Dame Prep. 

11. McKenzie Moeller, sr., North Scott (Iowa) volleyball

Moeller, a Southern Illinois commit, led the way with 32 kills and 13 digs as North Scott claimed the Class 4A state title with a four-set victory over Sioux Center. 

12. Corinne Ramunno, sr., Biddeford (Maine) field hockey

Ramunno scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-1 win over Sanford. 

13. Alia Schoonover, sr., Buckeye Valley (Ohio) volleyball

Schoonover had 25 kills in a four-set Division IV state semifinal win over Marlington.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Published
