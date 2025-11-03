Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/3/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Lauren Beamer of Western Wayne (Pennsylvania) for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Beamer became the first player in Western Wayne history to pass the 1,000 career kills mark in a four-set win over Lakeland. The senior finished the match with 31 kills.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Emely Andrade, jr., Payne Tech (New Jersey) soccer
Andrade netted five goals as Payne Tech blanked Hillside, 8-0. The junior recently surpassed the 100 career points mark.
2. Norah Busch, sr., Pope John Paul II (Pennsylvania) volleyball
Busch tallied 24 kills as Pope John Paul II claimed its seventh consecutive District 1-3A with a four-set win over West Chester Rustin.
3. Anna Gominiak, sr., Madison (New Jersey) soccer
Gominiak had three goals — including the 50th of her Madison career — in a 6-0 shutout of Whippany Park. Gominiak is committed to Dartmouth.
4. Kaitlyn Harding, sr., Newton (New Jersey) field hockey
Harding netted four goals in a 6-0 win over Vernon. The senior recently surpassed the 300 career goals mark.
5. Mylee Hartman, so., Boonsboro (Maryland) flag football
Hartman threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns while running for 106 yards as Boonsboro edged Smithsburg, 12-6.
6. Saira Mehmood, jr., Gallatin (Montana) soccer
Mehmood scored five goals in an 8-1 state semifinal victory over Bozeman.
7. Kendall Mueller, so., Horace (North Dakota) volleyball
Mueller tallied 33 kills — a new single-game Horace record — in a four-set win over Grand Forks Central. The sophomore also had 16 digs and two aces.
8. Aiyanna Ochoa, fr., Eisenhower (Washington) soccer
Ochoa had a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Moses Lake.
9. Elle-ana Oquendo, sr., Moore (New York) soccer
Oquendo netted all three of her team’s goals in a 3-2 victory over Notre Dame School.
10. Riah Paopao, jr., Bethel (California) volleyball
Paopao led the way with 32 kills in a five-set victory over Cloverdale.
11. Kaylee Perrault, sr., Cardinal Spellman (Massachusetts) volleyball
Perrault recorded her 500th career kill in a straight-sets win over Pope Francis.
12. Samantha Schneller, so., Rondout Valley (New York) field hockey
Schneller tallied three goals and an assist in an 8-0 shutout of Pine Plains.
13. Brooklyn Snider, sr., Riverside Poly (California) flag football
Snider threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns — including two TDs in the fourth quarter — as Riverside Poly stormed back to defeat Temecula Valley, 26-20.
14. Kelley Walton, jr., Mountain Brook (Alabama) flag football
Walton passed for 401 yards and five touchdowns — setting new single-game school records in both categories — in a 39-36 win over Carver-Birmingham.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
