Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (10/27/2025)

1. Destiny Acklin, jr., Austin (Alabama) flag football
Acklin had seven receptions for 170 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-6 win over Athens.
2. Taliah Angwekwe, sr., Stony Point (Texas) volleyball
Angwekwe tallied 21 kills in a five-set victory over Vista Ridge.
3. Camila Azzi, fr., Union (New Jersey) soccer
Azzi netted a hat trick as Union blanked Carteret, 11-0.
4. Lauren Beamer, sr., Western Wayne (Pennsylvania) volleyball
Beamer became the first player in Western Wayne history to pass the 1,000 career kills mark in a four-set win over Lakeland. The senior finished the match with 31 kills.
5. Mikyah Dixon, jr., Vacaville (California) flag football
Dixon intercepted two passes on defense and compiled 114 yards of total offense and a touchdown in a 40-6 rout of Fairfield.
6. Ava Lamacchia, sr., Watertown (Massachusetts) field hockey
Lamacchia poured in five goals as Watertown shut out Wilmington, 7-0.
7. Isabelle Lin, so., South Plainfield (New Jersey) field hockey
Lin scored three goals in a 5-0 shutout of Sayreville.
8. Kendall Longenberger, so., Boiling Springs (Pennsylvania) field hockey
Longenberger netted four goals as Boiling Springs routed Hamburg, 8-1.
9. Audrey Manning, jr., Lynnfield (Massachusetts) volleyball
Manning tallied 20 kills, 16 assists and three blocks in a straight-sets win over North Reading that clinched the Cape Ann League championship.
10. Brooke Norred, jr., Smiths Station (Alabama) flag football
Norred connected on 14 of 17 passes for 192 yards and six touchdowns in a 41-0 shutout of Percy Julian.
11. Maddy Schroeder, sr., St. Cloud Cathedral (Minnesota) volleyball
Schroeder led the way with 20 kills and five blocks in a five-set victory over Melrose.
12. Elizabeth Rayhill, jr., New Hartford (New York) soccer
Rayhill had three goals and an assist in a 7-2 win over Indian River.
13. Mya Rei Smith, sr., Camarillo (California) flag football
Smith accounted for six total touchdowns — four passing, two rushing — in a 38-6 rout of Oxnard.
14. Maddie Stahl, so., Palmyra (Pennsylvania) field hockey
Stahl recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 shutout of New Oxford.
15. Marisol Stosich, sr., Mountain View (Idaho) soccer
Stosich netted five goals in a 9-0 Class 6A state tournament win over Rigby.
