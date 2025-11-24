Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (11/24/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 27-23. Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Kate Nasner of Circle (Montana) volleyball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Nasner led the way with 30 kills in a four-set Class C state semifinal win over Belt. Nasner and teammate Madeline Moline then combined for 39 kills in a four-set victory over Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine to clinch the state title.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Ambrosia Cole, sr., Monterey (Texas) basketball
Cole, a Texas Tech commit, netted 27 points in a 62-28 win over Odessa.
2. Jaycee Jung, jr., Warner (South Dakota) volleyball
Jung had 25 kills, 22 digs and four block assists in a five-set Class B state semifinal win over Northwestern. Warner went on to place second at the state tournament.
3. Kylie Kleckner, sr., Trophy Club Byron Nelson (Texas) volleyball
Kleckner, a Washington commit, slammed 21 kills as Trophy Club Byron Nelson captured the Class 6A Division I championship with a straight-sets win over Dawson.
4. Anna Murray, jr., Gulf Shores (Alabama) basketball
Murray buried 10 three-pointers en route to 34 points in a 70-55 victory over Pace (Florida). The junior also had seven assists.
5. Kayla Nwabueze, sr., Bloomfield Hills (Michigan) volleyball
Nwabueze led the way with 43 kills in a five-set Division I state semifinal victory over Rockford. Bloomfield Hills fell to Farmington Mercy Hills in the state championship match.
6. Fallon Passanante, sr., Davies (South Dakota) volleyball
Passanante notched 29 kills in a four-set Division AA state quarterfinal win over Jamestown. Passanante added 27 more kills in the final as Davies fell to West Fargo Sheyenne.
7. Nicole Proia, sr., Natick (Massachusetts) soccer
Proia netted a pair of goals as Natick captured the Division I state title with a 4-2 win over Franklin.
8. Serenity Rutledge, so., Moody (Alabama) flag football
Rutledge dominated in a 41-12 Class 1A/5A state quarterfinal win over Northside with two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and two interceptions, one of which she returned for a TD.
9. Lani Smallwood, sr., Albertville (Alabama) basketball
Smallwood, a Mississippi State signee, led the way with 23 points in a 62-51 victory over Class 6A power Hazel Green.
10. Kaleena Smith, jr. Ontario Christian (California) basketball
Smith opened her junior season with 43 points and 11 rebounds in a 100-49 victory over Nazareth (New York).
11. Lauren Venenga, sr., O’Gorman (South Dakota) volleyball
Venenga led the way with 19 kills in a five-set victory over Brandon Valley in a Class AA state semifinal. O’Gorman went on to place second at the state tournament.
12. Reagan Volkert, Sarasota Christian (Florida) soccer
Volkert, a seventh-grader, scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-1 victory over Cambridge Christian.
13. India Williams, sr., Westminster (Georgia) basketball
Williams surpassed the 2,000 career points mark in a 57-12 rout of Bible Baptist. The senior scored 29 points in the victory.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
Bob Lundeberg
