Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/16/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Dec. 9-15. Voting closes on Monday, Dec. 23 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveSports.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Naomi Benson, sr., Streetsboro (Ohio) basketball
Benson, an Illinois signee, made 20 field goals en route to 43 points — a new Streetsboro single-game record — in a 70-35 trouncing of Woodridge.
2. Abigail Bombard, sr., Immaculate Heart Central (New York) basketball
Bombard exploded for 40 points as Immaculate Heart Central edged Watertown, 47-42.
3. Aubree Calloway, sr., Bronson (Michigan) basketball
Calloway scored 30 points — a new Benson single-game record — in a 58-13 victory over Union City.
4. Aaliyah Chavez, sr., Monterey (Texas) basketball
Chavez netted 48 points in a 74-43 win over Lubbock. The five-star prospect recently surpassed 4,000 points for her Monterey career.
5. Jazzy Davidson, sr., Clackamas (Oregon) basketball
Davidson, a USC signee, had 29 points — including the game-winning basket — and 11 rebounds as Clackamas stormed back to beat Willamette in overtime, 66-65.
6. Gaby Dzik, fr., Crystal Lake South (Illinois) basketball
Dzik put up a career-high 30 points in a 58-35 win over Prairie Ridge.
7. Annika Griffith, sr., Clark (Nevada) flag football
Griffith had six catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns as Clark blanked Spring Valley, 38-0.
8. Brianna Iannuzzi, jr., Mayfield (New York) basketball
Iannuzzi made eight 3-pointers and finished with 37 points as Mayfield routed Schoharie, 69-21. The junior also had nine rebounds and five steals.
9. Molly Keane, sr., St. Joseph Hill Academy (New York) basketball
Keane tallied a career-high 37 points in a 69-62 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
10. Nikki Kerstein, sr., Montini (Illinois) basketball
Kerstein, a Missouri signee, scored 36 points — a new career-high — as Montini downed Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 73-52.
11. Abrianna Lawrence, sr., Jefferson (Oregon) basketball
Lawrence had 31 points in a 74-39 win over McMinnville.
12. Mia Marquez, sr., Rodriguez (California) basketball
Marquez tallied 30 points as Rodriguez edged Fortune Early College, 58-55. The senior made nine 3-pointers in the win.
13. Reese Merrell, jr., North Hills Christian (North Carolina) basketball
Merrell piled up 23 points, 12 steals, nine assists and eight rebounds in an 85-25 victory over Woodlawn.
14. Mollie Mullen, jr., Bishop Feehan (Massachusetts) basketball
Mullen had 28 points and four steals in a 79-50 win over Archbishop Williams.
15. Kendall Parker, sr., Dundee/Bradford (New York) basketball
Parker netted 38 points as Dundee/Bradford bested Red Jacket, 69-13.
16. Jolisa Pond, sr., Stillwater Christian (Montana) basketball
Pond scored 32 points in a 72-27 victory over Cut Bank.
17. Jerzy Robinson, jr., Sierra Canyon (California) basketball
Robinson had 28 points and 12 rebounds in a 72-24 rout of Redondo Union.
18. Natalie Wetzel, sr., Peters Township (Pennsylvania) basketball
Wetzel, a Miami signee, netted 36 points in a 61-55 overtime win over Greensburg Central Catholic.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports