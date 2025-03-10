Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/10/2025)
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for March 3-9. Voting closes on Monday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Daria Biriuk, sr., The Webb School (Tennessee) basketball
Biriuk, an Ohio State signee, put up a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds as The Webb School downed King’s Academy, 66-59, for its fourth Division II-A title in five seasons.
2. Baylee Cook, sr., Boulder City (Nevada) softball
Cook went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs as Boulder City shut out Del Sol, 15-0.
3. Libby Fandel, sr., Xavier (Iowa) basketball
Fandel erupted for 36 points as Xavier claimed the Class 4A title with a 66-47 rout of North Polk. Earlier in the tournament, the Kansas signee had 37 points and 25 rebounds — a new state tournament record — in a 71-57 victory over Bishop Heelan.
4. Layke Fields, sr., Kennedy Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Fields scored 26 points — including the 2,000th of her Kennedy Catholic career — in a 75-49 win over Fort Cherry.
5. Violet Flynn, jr., Crystal River (Florida) softball
Flynn struck out 17 in a 4-0 shutout of Hernando. Later in the week, the Michigan State commit fanned 12 more in an 8-1 win over Dunnellon while going 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs.
6. Cheyenne Hull, so., Davis (Washington) basketball
Hull had 26 points and eight rebounds in a 61-45 victory over Davis that clinched the Class 4A title. It was Davis’ first state championship.
7. Ky’She Lunan, sr., Millennium (Arizona) basketball
Lunan, an N.C. State signee, scored a season-high 37 points as Millennium defeated Valley Vista for the Open Division championship, 57-31.
8. Emmah McAmis, sr., Wise Central (Virginia) basketball
McAmis netted 36 points — including the 3,000th of her prep career — in a 58-43 Class 2 semifinal victory over Ridgeview. McAmis is an East Tennessee State signee.
9. Aliyahna Morris, sr., Etiwanda (California) basketball
Morris, a Cal signee, scored 32 points in a 67-57 win over Mater Dei.
10. Gabi Moultrie, sr., Wilsonville (Oregon) basketball
Moultrie, a Utah Valley signee, had 25 points, six assists and five steals in a 53-41 victory over Corvallis.
11. Allyssa Parker, sr., Pocola (Oklahoma) basketball
Parker recorded a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-39 Class 2A state tournament win over Okemah. Parker is an Oklahoma softball signee.
12. Ava Pratt, so., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (Missouri) basketball
Pratt scored 45 points — a new single-game program record — in a 68-34 victory over Warrensburg.
13. Makayla Presser-Palmer, jr., Northwestern (Pennsylvania) basketball
Presser-Palmer netted a career-high 40 points as Northwestern blasted Avonworth, 58-31.
14. Qandace Samuels, so., Bishop McNamara (Maryland) basketball
Samuels went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points as Bishop McNamara blew by St. Frances, 88-31, for the Maryland private school title.
15. Francesca Schiro, sr., Hillsborough (New Jersey) basketball
Schiro tallied 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists, nine steals and two blocks in a 68-55 win over Franklin. Late last month, the Sienna signee became the first girl in Hillsborough history to surpass 2,000 career points.
16. Mylah Simpson, so., Saugatuck (Michigan) basketball
Simpson scored a career-high 36 points in a 66-42 win over Gobles that clinched the district title.
17. NaTallia Urlacher, sr., Fremd (Illinois) basketball
Urlacher piled up 32 points and 17 rebounds as Fremd took down defending Class 4A state champion Loyola Academy in double-overtime, 80-74. Urlacher hit a tying 3-pointer late in the first overtime for Fremd, which went on to fall to Kenwood Academy in the title game.
18. Henley West, sr., Hammon (Oklahoma) basketball
West carried Hammon to the Class B title with a monster 45-point performance against Arnett. Hammon won the game, 59-33.
