Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (5/25/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for May 18-24. Voting closes on Sunday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to McKenna Lay of Pacific (Missouri) track for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Lay broke her own school record in the javelin with a winning toss of 166-1 at the Class 4 District 5 meet, the second-best mark in the country this year. The Missouri signee also won the shot put (38-0.25).

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Ella Bahn, sr., Spring Grove (Pennsylvania) track

Bahn swept the hurdles races at the Class 3A state championships with winning times of 13.80 seconds (100 meters) and 41.29 (300). Her 300 hurdles time—which broke her own Spring Grove record—is tied for the ninth-fastest in the country this spring. Bahn closed her high school career with seven state gold medals.

2. Kennedy Boisvert, sr., Hoosick Falls (New York) softball

In 13 innings pitched against Johnstown and Fonda-Fultonville, Boisvert struck out 35, walked two and didn’t allow a hit. Boisvert is a UMass Lowell signee.

3. Kaelyn Deckerd, so., Oak Ridge (Missouri) softball

Deckerd whirled a 17-strikeout perfect game as Oak Ridge defeated Holcomb, 7-0, to punch its ticket to the Class 1 final four.

4. Liliana Escobar, sr., JSerra (California) softball

Escobar, a Florida signee, tossed a 14-strikeout shutout in a 2-0 Southern Section Division I semifinal victory over Norco. JSerra is in the finals for the first time in program history.

5. Charlee Gall, so., Cedar Falls (Iowa) track

Gall repeated as state champion in the 1,500 (4:27.41) and secured the 3,000 title (9:37.85) at the Class 4A state championships. The sophomore’s 1,500 time ranks ninth nationally this season.

6. Abby Haapala, sr., Skyline (Washington) softball

Haapala, a Santa Clara signee, struck out 14, walked two and didn’t surrender a hit in a 7-0 Class 4A state championship game victory over top-seeded Graham-Kapowsin.

7. Samantha Kaley, jr., Wahconah (Massachusetts) softball

Kaley hit for the cycle and scored four runs in a 15-3 win over Belchertown.

8. Eleanor Keough, sr., Shaker (New York) flag football

Keough accounted for four total touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in a 27-6 Section 2 Class A championship game win over Christian Brothers Academy.

9. Julia Lambert, jr., Alameda (California) softball

Lambert threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in an 8-0 shutout of California.

10. Evelyn Moeller, jr., Mount Vernon (Iowa) track

Moeller earned gold medals in the 800 (2:11.46), 1,500 (4:28.07) and 3,000 (9:27.31) at the Class 3A state championships. Moeller’s 1,500 and 3,000 times were new state meet records.

11. Jessica Mooney, sr., Ocean City (New Jersey) softball

Mooney fired a perfect game with 13 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Holy Spirit.

12. Sophia Puccia, sr., Penfield (New York) flag football

Puccia accounted for five total touchdowns—three passing, two rushing—as Penfield blanked Hilton, 46-0, in the Section V Class A championship game.

13. Eliana Schneider, sr., Cedar Crest (Pennsylvania) track

Schneider won the javelin competition at the Class 3A state championships with a throw of 160 feet, 11 inches, breaking a 42-year-old Lancaster-Lebanon League record. The mark ranks fifth nationally this season.

14. Sophie Shapiro, jr., Edwardsville (Illinois) track

Shapiro placed first in the 300 hurdles at the Class 3A state championships with a time of 41.29, which is tied for the ninth-best time in the country this spring. The junior also earned silver in the 100 hurdles at 13.79.

15. Natalia Szwajkun, so., Park City (Utah) lacrosse

Szwajkun scored eight goals as Park City routed Fremont for the Class 5A title, 19-9.

16. Viola Wilent, jr., Lower Merion (Pennsylvania) track

Wilent earned gold in the pole vault at the Class 3A state championships with a personal-record clearance of 14-0. The mark is tied for second in the nation this year.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

—

-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

Download the SBLive App

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App