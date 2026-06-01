Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (6/1/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for May 25-31. Voting closes on Sunday, June 7 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Alayna Adamez, sr., Park (Minnesota) softball

Adamez belted her 17th home run of the spring—a new Minnesota single-season record—in a 9-5 section final win over Rosemount, sending Park to the Class 4A state tournament.

2. Myleigh Adkins, sr., Logan (West Virginia) softball

Adkins struck out 15 and didn’t surrender a hit as Logan opened the Class AA state tournament with a 5-0 shutout of Midland Trail. Logan went on to reach the state title game before falling to Petersburg. Adkins, a North Georgia signee, surpassed the 300 strikeouts mark for the season during the championship game.

3. Sidney Araujo, jr., St. Mary (New Jersey) softball

Araujo fanned 14 over five no-hit innings in a 10-0 North Jersey Group B quarterfinal win over Wardlaw-Hartridge.

4. Katie Blue, sr., Grand Ledge (Michigan) track

Blue earned a pair of gold medals at the Division I state finals by setting new personal records in the pole vault (14 feet, 0 inches) and the 300-meter hurdles (43.14 seconds). The Michigan State signee’s pole vault mark ranks No. 2 nationally this season.

5. Macie Bryant, jr., Barbers Hill (Texas) softball

Bryant, an LSU commit, threw a five-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts as Barbers Hill blanked Aledo for the Class 5A Division I state title, 11-0.

6. Izzy Cross, sr., Franklin (Massachusetts) lacrosse

Cross netted six goals in an 11-8 Division I playoff upset win over Bishop Feehan.

7. Stella Greco, so., Rondout Valley (New York) lacrosse

Greco led the way with nine goals in an 18-16 victory over Our Lady of Lourdes to clinch Rondout Valley’s first Section 9 Class C title.

8. Skylar Groom, jr., Chatham (New Jersey) softball

Groom threw her third consecutive postseason no-hitter as Chatham blanked Hoosick Falls, 7-0, for the Section 2 Class B championship. The Binghamton commit struck out nine with one walk and one hit batter and went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and an inside-the-park home run.

9. AB Hernandez, sr., Jurupa Valley (California) track

Hernandez repeated as state champion in the high jump (5-10) and triple jump (42-8.75) while placing third in the long jump (20-2.25) at the CIF state championships. Hernandez’s triple jump mark ranks fourth in the country this spring.

10. Jaslene Massey, sr., Aliso Niguel (California) track

Massey shattered the California state record in the discus with a winning throw of 196-4 at the CIF state championships. It was the second-best mark in U.S. high school history. The Oregon signee also won gold in the shot put at 52-9.

11. Lucy Olore, jr., Wantagh (New York) softball

Olore threw a pair of shutouts in the three-game Nassau County Class A championship series, including a 10-strikeout perfect game in the series opener. Wantagh captured its first county title since 1990.

12. Peyton Peterson, fr., Pine Lake Prep (North Carolina) soccer

Peterson finished with three goals and an assist as Pine Lake Prep secured the Class 3A title with a 5-1 win over Wake Prep.

13. Maeve Schuler, jr., Rockford (Michigan) softball

Schuler whirled a 16-strikeout perfect game in a 2-0 playoff shutout of Northview. Rockford went on to win the district title.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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