Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Athlete of the Week? (9/16/2024)
1. Mya Allen, sr., Reagan (Texas) volleyball
Allen led the way with 35 kills and 22 digs in a five-set comeback victory over New Braunfels Canyon.
2. Jorge Bond, so., Drury (Massachusetts) boys soccer
Bond netted four goals as Drury defeated Renaissance, 6-2.
3. Lotzeir Brooks, sr., Millville (New Jersey) football
Brooks hauled in nine passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-7 win over Mainland Regional. The Alabama commit also returned a fumble 55 yards to the end zone.
4. Annika Burr, sr., Sacred Heart Academy (Connecticut) volleyball
Burr had 14 kills, 10 digs, seven blocks and four aces in a five-set win victory over Amity.
5. Angie Castro, jr., El Paso (Texas) volleyball
Castro notched 24 kills as El Paso took down Riverside in straight sets.
6. Quentin Gibson, sr., North Crowley (Texas) football
Gibson had six receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Guyer. The senior also ran for a score.
7. Ladleigh Hargus, sr., Stonington (Connecticut) girls soccer
Hargus recorded a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Fitch.
8. Dierre Hill, sr., Althoff Catholic (Illinois) football
Hill, an Oregon commit, needed just 11 carries to run for 311 yards and four touchdowns as Althoff Catholic rolled Belleville East, 49-21.
9. Max Jones, jr., Bellevue (Washington) football
Jones rumbled for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-21 win over Lake Stevens.
10. Nolan Keeney, sr., Tualatin (Oregon) football
Keeney, a BYU commit, threw three touchdowns and accounted for 408 yards of total offense in a 66-22 victory over South Salem.
11. Mari King, sr., Trinity Christian Academy (Florida) volleyball
King surpassed the 2,000 career kills mark in a five-set win over Oakleaf.
12. Melanie Laveriano, sr., Orange (New Jersey) girls soccer
Laveriano scored five goals as Orange shut out Technology, 9-0.
13. Zander Lewis, jr., Ontario Christian (California) football
Lewis had 21 carries for 323 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a marathon 54-46 win over Santiago. The junior also had a 74-yard reception.
14. Tareavion Mageo, sr., White Oak (North Carolina) football
Mageo piled up 194 rushing yards and four touchdowns as White Oak routed Northside, 48-6.
15. John Manning, sr., Windsor (Connecticut) football
Manning ran for 302 yards and scored six total touchdowns — five rushing, one receiving — in a 53-26 win over East Hartford.
16. Lola Pepper, jr., Warsaw (Indiana) girls soccer
Pepper netted three goals as Warsaw blanked Mishawaka, 8-0.
17. Matt Sieg, sr., Fort Cherry (Pennsylvania) football
Sieg had 13 carries for 225 yards and four touchdowns as Fort Cherry downed Chartiers-Houston, 42-6.
18. Michael Taylor, sr., Pickerington North (Ohio) football
Taylor, an Ohio commit, had 27 carries for 204 yards and a Pickerington North single-game record five touchdowns in a 43-27 victory over Dublin Coffman.
19. Manase Tuatagaloa, jr., Fremont (Utah) football
Tuatagaloa completed 19 of 23 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns in a 61-13 win over Hunter.
20. Hunter Vaughn, jr., North Douglas (Oregon) football
Vaughn ran back four kickoffs for touchdowns and found the end zone three times on the ground in an 88-38 win over Country Christian. Incredibly, the junior did all of that damage in the first quarter. He also ran in a pair of two-point conversations and finished with 450 all-purpose yards in the eight-man football game.
21. Frankie Villalvazo, sr., Bishop Amat (California) football
Villalvazo threw for 331 yards and six touchdowns in a 47-42 victory over Vista Murrieta.
22. Andrew Washington, sr., Mary Star of the Sea (California) football
Washington had nine receptions for 235 yards and five touchdowns as Mary Star of the Sea downed South Gate, 35-6.
23. Armirie Williams-Hall, sr., Kimball (Texas) football
Williams-Hall finished 24 of 33 passing for 449 yards and five touchdowns in a 36-33 loss to Midlothian.
24. Reece Wright, sr., Milton (Georgia) volleyball
Wright had 21 kills, seven digs and a block in a four-set win over North Gwinnett. She surpassed the 1,000 career kills mark earlier this season.
25. Reyse Zobel, sr., Northwest (Nebraska) softball
Zobel belted her 100th career high school home run in a 10-0 victory over Grand Island Central Catholic.
