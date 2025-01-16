Vote: Who was the 2024 national high school football defensive player of the year?
With 2024 in the rearview mirror, High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players from the best teams across the country from the fall sports season.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which standout deserves the honor of national defensive player of the year for football.
Here are 20 nominees for High School on SI’s national football defensive player of the year. Voting remains open until Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI national football defensive player of the year candidates
1. Tyler Atkinson, jr., Grayson (Georgia)
Atkinson was the anchor of Grayson’s defense last fall, recording 168 total tackles (32 for loss) and 13 sacks. The five-star prospect helped lead the Rams to a 14-1 overall record and the Class 6A title.
2. Bryant Ausmer, sr., Ocean Springs (Mississippi)
Ausmer had 83 total tackles (41 for loss) and 23 sacks coming off the edge for Ocean Springs. The Greyhounds made it all the way to the Class 7A semifinals.
3. Nehemiah Borner, sr., Duncanville (Texas)
One of the most underrated players in the country, Borner shined as a senior with 163 total tackles (21.5 for loss), eight sacks and 14 quarterback hurries. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, the undersized linebacker is a Lamar signee.
4. Quincy Byas, sr., DeSmet (Missouri)
Missouri’s Class 6 defensive player of the year, Byas did it all as a hybrid defender with 51 total tackles (20 for loss), 14 sacks and three interceptions. The Eastern Michigan signee helped carry DeSmet to the state championship.
5. Colby Cronk, sr., Flagler Palm Coast (Florida)
Nobody could block Cronk last season as the edge rusher piled up 120 total tackles (57 for loss) and 27 sacks. Cronk will play college football in the ACC for N.C. State.
6. Bryce Davis, sr., Grimsley (North Carolina)
Davis, a Duke signee, led a dominant Grimsley defensive front with 125 total tackles (37 for loss), 27 sacks and 39 quarterback hurries. The Whirlies finished a perfect 16-0 en route to the Class 4A title.
7. Garrison Dibble, sr., Atkins (North Carolina)
Dibble was sensational for a 3-7 Atkins team, recording 177 total tackles (49 for loss), 31 sacks and 54 quarterback hurries. The future Navy Midshipman led the country in sacks.
8. Hudson Dunn, jr., Liberty (Arizona)
Dunn was the Class 6A co-leader in sacks with 13.5 and also tallied 24 tackles for loss. With Dunn at linebacker, Liberty captured the Open Division title.
9. Anquon Fegans, sr., Thompson (Alabama)
A four-year varsity standout, Fegans finished his Thompson career with 24 interceptions and 31 pass breakups. The Auburn signee tallied six picks last fall as Thompson won the Class 7A championship.
10. Nate Gregory, sr., St. Edward (Ohio)
The Division I defensive player of the year, Gregory piled up a mind-blowing 239.5 total tackles as a senior. The linebacker will play college football for Coastal Carolina.
11. Ben Hanks Jr., sr., Booker T. Washington (Florida)
Hanks Jr. picked off 13 passes during his senior season, setting the Miami-Dade County record. The talented cover corner is a Florida signee.
12. Caden Ramsey, jr., Cross (South Carolina)
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Ramsey stars at free safety for Cross. He intercepted 13 passes during his junior season.
13. Kenderrius Robertson, sr., Mitchell (Tennessee)
Robertson was unblockable as a senior, tallying 100 total tackles and 28 sacks. The under-the-radar prospect also forced four fumbles.
14. Anthony Sacca, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep (Pennsylvania)
Sacca starred in the middle of a St. Joseph’s Prep defense that surrendered just 20 total points in four playoff games en route to the Class 6A title. The linebacker is a Notre Dame signee.
15. Elliott Schaper, sr., Westlake (Texas)
Schaper had 128 total tackles (28 for loss), 12 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries and three interceptions as a linebacker in Class 6A Division I runner-up Westlake’s defense. Schaper will play college football for Duke.
16. Brandon Simmons Jr., jr., Glassboro (New Jersey)
Simmons Jr. led New Jersey with 20 sacks from the defensive tackle position. The 6-foot, 270-pound dominator has 80 career tackles for loss.
17. Jett Washington, jr., Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
The rangy 6-foot-4, 200-pound Washington is a versatile defensive weapon. He picked off five passes as a junior for Class 5A Division I champion Bishop Gorman.
18. Jaden Williams, sr., Mission Viejo (California)
Williams, a Boise State signee, ended his Mission Viejo career with 45.5 sacks and 105 quarterback hurries. He recorded 105 total tackles (44.5 for loss), 23 sacks and 39 hurries last fall.
19. Nasir Wyatt, sr., Mater Dei (California)
Wyatt played a major role in leading Mater Dei to a perfect 13-0 record and the top spot in the final SBLive/High School on SI Power 25 rankings. The Oregon signee finished his career with 39 total sacks, including 11 as a senior.
20. Mark Zackery IV, sr., Ben Davis (Indiana)
Zackery IV, a Notre Dame signee, shined on both sides of the ball as a senior with eight interceptions and 12 receiving touchdowns. He also blocked a pair of punts.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports