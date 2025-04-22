Will Campbell began at top of high school food chain, hunts for top 10 selection in NFL Draft
Louisiana is known less for its offensive linemen than its quick, athletic playmakers like Marshall Faulk, Odell Beckham Jr. and Reggie Wayne.
Or for its quarterbacks, like those Manning boys and Terry Bradshaw.
Sure, there were notable Louisiana offensive linemen like future Hall of Famer Andrew Whitworth, Alan Faneca, who played 13 seasons in the league, and current Houston Texans tackle Cam Robinson. But by-and-large the state has been renowned for producing skill guys.
Welcome today, Will Campbell.
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle was born to be a star offensive lineman, in the mold of his dad Brian “Bull Campbell, who played the position at East Texas A&M.
Not nearly the talent as his son, Bull, a fertilizer salesman and farmer, taught his boy from the ground up, to be tough, competitive and detailed.
It all paid off.
Campbell started at Neville High School in Monroe, the same city that produced Whitworth, as a freshman at right tackle.
He moved to left tackle as a sophomore and dominated from day one.
At 6-6, 295 then, Campbell wasn’t only bigger than everyone, Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill told Wilson Alexander of the Advocate, he was better at everything.
“He did a lot of things that nobody else worked on — or possibly couldn’t do — because he was so big and athletic,” Tannehill said.
“He naturally moved well, able to bend and maintain his leverage,” Alexander wrote. “He developed strength and nimble feet from playing multiple sports. He understood schemes. He worked hard. And as respectful as he was throughout the day, he tapped into a nasty streak when he strapped on his helmet.”
It’s that nasty streak that college and NFL scouts love to see.
Considered polite, hard-working and “raised right” off the field, Campbell turns into a different animal on the field, which is perhaps derived from his long deep history of hunting wildlife.
Two large buck heads are mounted on a wall inside Campbell’s bedroom, Alexander reports.
He was rated a high 4-star at Neville, where his teams went 38-11 in his four seasons.
He was rated by 247Sports as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country from the Class of 2022 and earned 36 scholarship offers. He really never considered any other college than LSU.
“Wears his mass well and owns terrific frame potential,” wrote 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks in January of 2021. “Active feet set up contact and foster drive-blocking effectiveness. Flashes some nasty as a block-finisher and will take targets to the ground.
“Projects to high-major level with long-term potential to reach the early rounds of the NFL Draft.”
How about the first round with one of the top 10 picks?
That’s what all seven CBS Sports experts predict on Thursday when the first round is selected at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Most experts have Campbell going at No. 4 to the New England Patriots.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com writes that Campbell “is just scratching the surface of his potential and should start at tackle (in the NFL) for a decade, provided he stays healthy,” noting he has the “ideal height, bulk and athleticism for his position.”