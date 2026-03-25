2026 Nebraska Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Nebraska boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class A
Champion: Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks
Runner-Up: Papillion LaVista South Titans
Lincoln Southwest's Path to the Title
Lincoln Southwest won the state championship with a 57-53 victory over Papillion-LaVista South. The Silver Hawks reached the title game with a 66-63 win over top-seeded Omaha Westside in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 81-71 victory over Millard North.
Class B
Champion: Scottsbluff Bearcats
Runner-Up: Elkhorn North Wolves
Scottsbluff's Path to the Title
Scottsbluff won the state championship with a 68-56 victory over Elkhorn North. The Bearcats reached the title game with a 64-60 win over Norris in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 76-53 victory over Gretna East.
Class C1
Champion: Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays
Runner-Up: Douglass-County West Falcons
Ashland-Greenwood's Path to the Title
Ashland-Greenwood won the state championship with a 42-39 victory over Douglas County West. The Bluejays reached the title game with a 67-52 win over Auburn in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 65-53 victory over Lincoln Christian.
Class C2
Champion: Archbishop Bergan Knights
Runner-Up: Norfolk Catholic Knights
Archbishop Bergan's Path to the Title
Archbishop Bergan won the state championship with a 59-50 victory over Norfolk Catholic. The Knights reached the title game with a 58-53 win over Freeman in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 71-43 victory over Pender.
Class D1
Champion: Howells-Dodge Jaguars
Runner-Up: McCool Junction Mustangs
Howells-Dodge's Path to the Title
Howells-Dodge won the state championship with a 57-39 victory over McCool Junction. The Jaguars reached the title game with a 60-36 win over Elm Creek in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 57-37 victory over Fullerton.
Class D2
Champion: Archangels Catholic Defenders
Runner-Up: Elgin/Pope John Wolfpack
Archangels Catholic's Path to the Title
Archangels Catholic won the state championship with a 50-30 victory over Elgin/Pope John. The Defenders reached the title game with a 57-52 win over St. Mary's in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 49-28 victory over Sacred Heart.
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.