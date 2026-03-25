2026 Nebraska Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Nebraska boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champion: Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks

Runner-Up: Papillion LaVista South Titans

Lincoln Southwest's Path to the Title

Lincoln Southwest won the state championship with a 57-53 victory over Papillion-LaVista South. The Silver Hawks reached the title game with a 66-63 win over top-seeded Omaha Westside in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 81-71 victory over Millard North.

Champion: Scottsbluff Bearcats

Runner-Up: Elkhorn North Wolves

Scottsbluff's Path to the Title

Scottsbluff won the state championship with a 68-56 victory over Elkhorn North. The Bearcats reached the title game with a 64-60 win over Norris in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 76-53 victory over Gretna East.

Champion: Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays

Runner-Up: Douglass-County West Falcons

Ashland-Greenwood's Path to the Title

Ashland-Greenwood won the state championship with a 42-39 victory over Douglas County West. The Bluejays reached the title game with a 67-52 win over Auburn in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 65-53 victory over Lincoln Christian.

Champion: Archbishop Bergan Knights

Runner-Up: Norfolk Catholic Knights

Archbishop Bergan's Path to the Title

Archbishop Bergan won the state championship with a 59-50 victory over Norfolk Catholic. The Knights reached the title game with a 58-53 win over Freeman in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 71-43 victory over Pender.

Champion: Howells-Dodge Jaguars

Runner-Up: McCool Junction Mustangs

Howells-Dodge's Path to the Title

Howells-Dodge won the state championship with a 57-39 victory over McCool Junction. The Jaguars reached the title game with a 60-36 win over Elm Creek in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 57-37 victory over Fullerton.

Champion: Archangels Catholic Defenders

Runner-Up: Elgin/Pope John Wolfpack

Archangels Catholic's Path to the Title

Archangels Catholic won the state championship with a 50-30 victory over Elgin/Pope John. The Defenders reached the title game with a 57-52 win over St. Mary's in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 49-28 victory over Sacred Heart.

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