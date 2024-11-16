Another school in Nebraska won't field varsity girls basketball this year
There is a serious problem going on in Nebraska when it comes to high school athletics.
According to a report by Nebraska Public Media, Sioux County High School has become at least the sixth school in the state to cancel all or part of its varsity schedule this year.
That includes teams in football, boys basketball and girls basketball.
This decision by Sioux County comes in girls basketball, as the program will not field a team at the varsity level. Last month, Grand Island announced the same decision, citing a lack of numbers within the program, including having zero juniors or seniors on the roster.
In 2020-21, Sioux County was 14-7 overall. The following season, they won 15 games, so they have been competitive. The school plays in D2, the smallest division in the state of Nebraska.
This has also been an issue hitting Iowa with girls basketball. Several teams have scrapped plans to play during the 2024-25 season, with a few others being reported to have made the decision.
Practice in Iowa for girls basketball officially kicked off this past Monday, Nov. 11. Teams not fielding varsity squads not only has impacted that school, but the ones they were set to face. School administrators have been scrambling to fill out those openings, with many just having to eat the open date now due to a lack of time or available teams to play.