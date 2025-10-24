Basketball, Goals, and Balance: One-on-One with Coach Kenny Blank
Kenny Blank leaned casually against the wall at Lutheran High Northeast while keeping an ever watchful eye on the basketball court in front of him.
He could have been anywhere. On vacation. Celebrating with loved ones somewhere. Kicking it on the couch watching a game.
Kenny Blank Is Right at Home on a Basketball Court
Instead, Kenny’s right at home on the hardwood. It was the thick of summer and a morning open gym had a bunch of lively kids on the floor working on individual drills and small group shooting contests. It’s what every coach wants. A beautiful facility. Anxious young players eager to get better. They also want time and an opportunity to make an impact and build lasting relationships on and off of the court. Flash forward to the end of October and with the 2025-26 high school basketball season around the corner, those desires still hold true.
Shooting Is the Separator
“Shooting I believe is the separator. If you can make shots, not only will you find your way to more playing time but, you will give your team a better chance to win games,” Coach Blank explained.
He would know. He proudly saw a young Lutheran High Northeast Eagles team go 14-10 last season under his guidance in Norfolk, Nebraska, all while knowing it wasn’t that long ago that Kenny Blank himself was running the point for the Eagles. Coach Blank recently shared his thoughts with High School on SI about growing a varsity basketball program, the annual chase for a state title, finding his “best teammate”, and teaching lessons that extend into the life of a player far beyond the doors of high school…
Before breaking down your offseason and looking ahead to this upcoming season, can you take me back to your first season at Lutheran High Northeast in 2019. What did it mean to you to take on the role as head coach at that time?
"It meant a lot to be entrusted to take over the program as a young coach with no head coaching experience. Being a head basketball coach was something I was working towards and wanted but I didn’t know exactly what that timing would look like. When the opportunity came up it was something I obviously didn’t want to pass up. It meant a lot to me that they picked me to take over as head coach and had the endorsement of the head coach at the time, Darin Suckstorf, who I was an assistant under."
Does it feel like six years already that you were beginning your journey with the Eagles?
"It does not feel like it has been 6 years already and going on to year 7. Time has flown by, but it’s been a great ride so far."
What are some overall goals and expectations you had for the program at the time?
"The goals and expectations on the court are to chase a State Championship. I feel like even though that is a very high goal that only one team in each class can obtain, the journey and process of fighting for that every single year is what it’s about. The things you learn about yourself and relationships you build with your teammates will last a lifetime. Discipline, hard work, selflessness, and fighting through adversity during a basketball season will be lessons that I hope my players will take with them throughout their next stages of life of being a husband, father, starting their careers, etc. That leads to the next goal for them off the court, is to help them become great Christian young men."
How have you been able to keep that as a focus year in and year out?
"Having that be the standard and message we preach every year helps us keep that as our focus. Setting goals and having the players want that to be their goal makes it easier to stay focused on that goal every year as well, luckily I have had teams and players that want that same thing."
Knowing you are a Lutheran High alum (2013) yourself, do you feel a certain pressure leading this next generation of Eagles?
"I wouldn’t necessarily say I feel pressure, but I do feel a sense of pride and motivation to bring success. I love Lutheran High and what we stand for and I loved my experience there. The shared memories I have with my teammates and the relationships I built when playing football, basketball, and track and I want my players to have that same sense of pride for this school and have something they can look back on and be proud of. "
What is the key to reaching a player in 2025 versus when you were wearing the Blue and White?
"I think the main thing is building a relationship with them. They have to be able to trust you. If they don’t trust you or believe in you, it is going to be very difficult to connect with them."
Coming off of last season’s 14-10 finish and advancing to the Class C2-6 subdistrict semifinals, what were some aspects you wanted guys to work on over the summer? How active were players in playing summer tournaments and leagues?
"Our main month is June, where we go to camps and have practices as a team. We had a great month playing some good competition and seeing where our strengths and weaknesses were as a basketball team. Obviously, the other main thing I want my players to work on in the summer is their individual games. Shooting I believe is the separator. If you can make shots, not only will you find your way to more playing time but, you will give your team a better chance to win games."
Those goals and expectations from back in 2019…how have they changed as you look ahead to the 2025-26 basketball season?
"They really haven’t changed. We are still chasing a State Championship. The only thing that’s a little different is we are now a part of a conference which is great (established in 2024-25, the Eagles are part of the Greater Northeast Activities Conference along with Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Neligh-Oakdale, Plainview, Summerland, and West Holt). We can set goals around that and chase conference championships and play in high pressure games which will help us in the postseason."
What is your philosophy on player development and what role does the Junior Eagles program play in helping young players grow?
"My philosophy on player development is getting kids in 3rd- 8th grade who are interested in coming to Lutheran High for high school together to not only start working on fundamentals but to start building relationships and friendships. As the kids get older the goal is to start implementing and introducing our high school philosophy and culture to them. Another avenue we just started is what we call “LHNE 75”. It is a set of 7 different drills that we record to track their progress and give them a goal to work towards. The goal is by the time they are done with junior eagles they are scoring 75 points or more on those 7 different drills."
You recently were married and are enjoying life as a newlywed. What’s the key to balancing your multiple duties as husband, coach, and maintaining your own career?
"It is not easy, but you have to be good at time management. I also have a great support system with co-workers and assistant coaches who help me out a lot. But, the key is I married the right person. My wife, Lindsey, is supportive, understanding, loyal, and willing to sacrifice. She is the best teammate and I wouldn’t be able to balance it all without her love and support."