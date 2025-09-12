Top Nebraska High School Forced to Forfeit Football Victory
One of the top teams in Nebraska high school football has been forced to forfeit a victory and further sanctions due to breaking rules.
According to a report by the Omaha World-Herald, Millard South HIgh School must forfeit a victory over Arbor View from earlier this season and will be without its head coach for Friday’s game with Kearney.
The school faces rules violations by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association. Along with the forfeit and loss of head coach Taylor Mendenhall, the school was fined $500. Other penalties include a written action plan for a lack of administrative oversight along with a one-year suspension of a volunteer assistant coach.
The Patriots also cruised past Millard West, 65-0, behind Alabama commit Jett Thomalla, who has eight passing touchdowns and no interceptions on the year. Thomalla has completed 30 of 41 for over 500 yards.
Millard South has Won Three Consecutive State Championships
Millard South is a three-time defending state champion, and the Patriots are the favorites to capture the Class A title again this fall.
“Under NSAA policy the situation that led to the hearing involved confidential student information and was a closed hearing,” the NSAA said in a statement to the newspaper. “Therefore, the NSAA cannot release any information.”
Following the game with Kearney, Millard South hosts Lincoln Southeast followed by a road trip to Papillion LaVista. They close the regular season against Lincoln High, North Platte and Benson before embarking on another postseason run.