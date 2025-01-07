Gretna's Michael Knudsen Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Nebraska Football Player Of The Year

Junior Year Stats (10 games)



-3,166 total yards

-317 yards per game

-34 Total TDs

-3.4 TDs per game

-112 QBR

-60% completion rate



Against 6 play-off teams:

-2,167 total yards

-361 yards per game

-22 Total TDs

-3.6 TDs per gamehttps://t.co/Fy0Xd8smPx pic.twitter.com/nXf9ZaAK3T