Gretna's Michael Knudsen Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Nebraska Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Gretna's Michael Knudsen has been voted High School On SI’s Nebraska Player of the Year. Knudsen won the voting with 60.19 percent of the 4,690 votes casted.
Vote: Who was the 2024 Nebraska Football Player of the Year?
Michael Knudsen, QB, Gretna
One last signal caller we had to add to the list of candidates was Knudsen out of Gretna because of his consistency throughout the season and solid statistics. Knudsen finished this past season completing 193-of-323 passes for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns through the air. The quarterback rushed for 92 yards and five touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi