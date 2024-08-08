Nebraska high school football: 2025 top football recruits
Nebraska is a state with no shortage of football talent having sent native sons such as Ahman Green, Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein and Danny Woodhead on to the NFL.
With the start of the 2024 Nebraska high school football season kicking off later this month, now is a good time to talk about some players to watch this year who might be the next NFL standouts to hail from the Cornhusker State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Nebraska's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:
Nebraska's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Christian Jones - Linebacker
- High school: Omaha Westside
- Height: 6'2.5"
- Weight: 215 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- Position ranking: 21
- College: Currently uncommitted
2. Chase Loftin - Tight end
- High school: Millard South
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 215 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- Position ranking: 25
- College: Committed to Nebraska
3. Tyson Terry - Defensive line
- High school: Omaha North
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 279 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (88)
- Position ranking: 52
- College: Committed to Nebraska
4. Jackson Carpenter - Athlete
- High school: Southwest
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 185 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (88)
- Position ranking: 49
- College: Committed to Nebraska
5. Darien Whitaker Jr. - Linebacker
- High school: Boys Town
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 215 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (87)
- Position ranking: 79
- College: Currently uncommitted
6. Garin Maley - Offensive tackle
- High school: Papillion-La Vista
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 260 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (87)
- Position ranking: 59
- College: Committed to Texas Tech
7. Pierce Mooberry - Athlete
- High school: Millard North
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (87)
- Position ranking: 77
- College: Committed to Nebraska
8. Reiman Zebert - Tight end
- High school: Platteview
- Height: 6'6"
- Weight: 210 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (87)
- Position ranking: 46
- College: Committed to Stanford
9. Caden VerMaas - Safety
- High school: Millard North
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 190 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
- Position ranking: 88
- College: Committed to Nebraska
10. Ren Brown - Interior offensive line
- High school: Stanton
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 295 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (86)
- Position ranking: 82
- College: Committed to Texas Tech
The Nebraska high school football season begins on August 30. Find your team's schedule here:
