Nebraska High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Nebraska high school football season has come and gone, andHigh School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 20.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nebraska high school football computer rankings, as of October 20:
Nebraska High School Football Class D6 Rankings
1. Garden County (7-0)
2. Southwest (7-0)
3. Red Cloud (7-0)
4. Leyton (6-1)
5. Stuart (6-1)
6. Wallace (6-1)
7. Hampton (6-1)
8. Silver Lake (5-2)
9. Arthur County (5-2)
10. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (5-2)
11. Potter-Dix (4-3)
12. Pawnee City (5-2)
13. Wauneta-Palisade (4-3)
14. Crawford (4-3)
15. Hay Springs (5-2)
16. Meridian (4-3)
17. Sterling (3-4)
18. Diller-Odell (3-4)
19. Medicine Valley (2-5)
20. South Platte (2-5)
21. Sioux County (3-4)
22. Shelton (3-4)
23. Creek Valley (2-5)
24. Cody-Kilgore (1-6)
25. Dorchester (2-5)
Nebraska High School Football D2 Rankings
1. Central Valley (8-0)
2. Anselmo-Merna (7-1)
3. Howells-Dodge (8-0)
4. Hitchcock County (8-0)
5. Wynot (7-1)
6. Archangels Catholic (7-1)
7. Elmwood-Murdock (7-1)
8. Lawrence-Nelson (7-1)
9. Twin Loup (5-3)
10. Loomis (6-2)
11. Mullen (7-1)
12. Elgin/Pope John (6-2)
13. Sandhills/Thedford (6-2)
14. Neligh-Oakdale (7-2)
15. Elm Creek (6-2)
16. Overton (5-3)
17. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (6-2)
18. Deshler (6-2)
19. Burwell (4-4)
20. Osceola (4-4)
21. Cambridge (5-3)
22. Maxwell (5-3)
23. Fullerton (5-3)
24. Winside (5-3)
25. Creighton (4-4)
Nebraska High School Football D1 Rankings
1. Sandy Creek (7-1)
2. Shelby-Rising City (8-0)
3. Dundy County-Stratton (8-0)
4. Ravenna (7-0)
5. Plainview (7-1)
6. Crofton (6-2)
7. Bridgeport (7-1)
8. Wausa (7-1)
9. Thayer Central (7-1)
10. Pender (7-1)
11. Johnson-Brock (6-2)
12. Hemingford (7-1)
13. St. Patrick's (6-2)
14. Sutton (6-2)
15. McCool Junction (6-2)
16. Arcadia/Loup City (7-1)
17. Bloomfield (6-2)
18. East Butler (6-2)
19. Summerland (6-2)
20. Wisner-Pilger (6-2)
21. Johnson County Central (6-2)
22. David City (6-2)
23. Alma (4-3)
24. Mead (4-4)
25. Hartington-Newcastle (5-3)
Nebraska High School Football C2 Rankings
1. Kearney Catholic (8-0)
2. West Point-Beemer (6-2)
3. Yutan (6-2)
4. Ord (5-3)
5. Malcolm (6-2)
6. Wood River (7-1)
7. Boone Central (5-3)
8. Arlington (5-3)
9. Doniphan-Trumbull (6-2)
10. Raymond Central (5-3)
11. Hershey (5-3)
12. Valentine (4-4)
13. Mitchell (3-5)
14. North Bend Central (3-5)
15. Amherst (3-5)
16. Tekamah-Herman (2-6)
17. St. Paul (2-6)
18. Centura (2-6)
19. Battle Creek (2-6)
20. Ponca (2-6)
21. Superior (3-5)
22. Fillmore Central (3-5)
23. Conestoga (1-7)
24. Palmyra (2-6)
25. Cross County (2-6)
Nebraska High School Football C1 Rankings
1. Wahoo (8-0)
2. Lakeview (8-0)
3. Central City (7-0)
4. O'Neill (8-0)
5. Sidney (8-0)
6. Syracuse (8-0)
7. Ashland-Greenwood (7-1)
8. Mount Michael Benedictine (6-2)
9. Gross Catholic (6-2)
10. Fort Calhoun (6-2)
11. Gothenburg (7-1)
12. Pierce (5-3)
13. Chadron (6-2)
14. Aurora (5-3)
15. Milford (5-2)
16. Douglas County West (3-5)
17. Cozad (4-4)
18. Auburn (3-5)
19. Wilber-Clatonia (4-4)
20. Nebraska City (2-6)
21. Ogallala (2-6)
22. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (2-6)
23. Broken Bow (3-5)
24. Adams Central (2-6)
25. Minden (2-6)
Nebraska High School Football Class B Rankings
1. Waverly (8-0)
2. Bennington (7-1)
3. Gretna East (7-1)
4. Norris (7-1)
5. Seward (6-2)
6. Scottsbluff (7-1)
7. Skutt Catholic (6-2)
8. Elkhorn North (6-2)
9. McCook (6-2)
10. Gering (6-2)
11. Gretna (5-3)
12. Plattsmouth (4-4)
13. Standing Bear (3-5)
14. York (5-3)
15. Ralston (3-5)
16. Platteview (3-5)
17. Northwest (2-6)
18. Crete (3-5)
19. Blair (1-7)
20. Hastings (2-6)
21. Elkhorn (0-8)
22. Lincoln Northwest (1-7)
23. Lexington (2-6)
24. Beatrice (0-8)
Nebraska High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Millard South (7-1)
2. Omaha Westside (7-1)
3. Creighton Prep (7-1)
4. Papillion-LaVista South (7-1)
5. Elkhorn South (7-1)
6. Omaha North (6-2)
7. Kearney (5-3)
8. Columbus (6-2)
9. Omaha Westview (6-2)
10. Omaha Central (5-3)
11. Lincoln East (5-3)
12. Papillion-LaVista (4-4)
13. Lincoln Southeast (5-3)
14. Norfolk (5-3)
15. North Star (5-3)
16. Fremont (4-4)
17. Millard North (3-5)
18. Millard West (4-4)
19. Bellevue West (4-4)
20. Lincoln (5-3)
21. Lincoln Northeast (5-3)
22. North Platte (2-6)
23. Burke (2-6)
24. Lincoln Southwest (3-5)
25. Grand Island (1-7)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.