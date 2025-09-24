Nebraska High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Nebraska high school football season has come and gone, andHigh School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 22.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithminspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nebraska high school football computer rankings, as of September 22:
Nebraska High School Football Class D6 Rankings
1. Garden County (4-0)
2. Leyton (3-0)
3. Red Cloud (3-0)
4. Wauneta-Palisade (3-0)
5. Wallace (3-0)
6. Hampton (3-0)
7. Southwest (3-0)
8. Stuart (3-1)
9. Potter-Dix (3-1)
10. Pawnee City (2-1)
11. Meridian (2-1)
12. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (2-1)
13. Silver Lake (2-1)
14. Hay Springs (2-1)
15. Crawford (1-2)
16. Arthur County (1-2)
17. Creek Valley (1-2)
18. Medicine Valley (1-2)
19. South Platte (1-3)
20. Cody-Kilgore (1-2)
21. Shelton (1-2)
22. Diller-Odell (1-2)
23. Sterling (1-2)
24. Dorchester (1-2)
25. Paxton (1-2)
Nebraska High School Football Class D2 Rankings
1. Howells-Dodge (4-0)
2. Archangels Catholic (4-0)
3. Neligh-Oakdale (5-0)
4. Deshler (4-0)
5. Central Valley (4-0)
6. Hitchcock County (4-0)
7. Burwell (3-1)
8. Cambridge (4-0)
9. Wynot (3-1)
10. Anselmo-Merna (3-1)
11. Lawrence-Nelson (3-1)
12. Twin Loup (3-1)
13. Elmwood-Murdock (3-1)
14. Mullen (4-0)
15. Fullerton (3-1)
16. Maxwell (3-1)
17. Bertrand (3-1)
18. Winside (3-1)
19. Loomis (3-1)
20. Elgin/Pope John (3-1)
21. Bancroft-Rosalie (3-1)
22. Weeping Water (3-1)
23. Sandhills/Thedford (2-2)
24. Overton (2-2)
25. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-2)
Nebraska High School Football Class D1 Rankings
1. Shelby-Rising City (4-0)
2. Dundy County-Stratton (4-0)
3. Thayer Central (4-0)
4. Plainview (3-1)
5. Sandy Creek (3-1)
6. Ravenna (3-0)
7. Hemingford (4-0)
8. Bloomfield (4-0)
9. Arcadia/Loup City (4-0)
10. Wausa (4-0)
11. Bridgeport (3-1)
12. Mead (3-1)
13. McCool Junction (3-1)
14. Pender (3-1)
15. Wisner-Pilger (3-1)
16. St. Patrick's (3-1)
17. Johnson-Brock (3-1)
18. East Butler (3-1)
19. Johnson County Central (3-1)
20. Crofton (2-2)
21. Sutton (3-1)
22. Summerland (3-1)
23. Boyd County (2-2)
24. Hartington-Newcastle (3-1)
25. Elkhorn Valley (2-2)
Nebraska high school football Class C2 Rankings
1. West Point-Beemer (4-0)
2. Kearney Catholic (4-0)
3. Wood River (3-1)
4. Yutan (3-1)
5. Amherst (3-1)
6. Arlington (2-2)
7. Doniphan-Trumbull (2-2)
8. Hershey (2-2)
9. Centura (2-2)
10. Boone Central (2-2)
11. Raymond Central (3-1)
12. Malcolm (2-2)
13. Tekamah-Herman (2-2)
14. Superior (2-2)
15. Ord (1-3)
16. Mitchell (1-3)
17. Cross County (2-2)
18. Palmyra (2-2)
19. Conestoga (1-3)
20. Valentine (1-3)
21. North Bend Central (1-3)
22. Ponca (1-3)
23. St. Cecilia (0-4)
24. Gibbon (1-3)
25. Battle Creek (1-3)
Nebraska High School Football Class C1 Rankings
1. Fort Calhoun (4-0)
2. Syracuse (4-0)
3. Lakeview (4-0)
4. Wahoo (4-0)
5. Sidney (4-0)
6. Central City (4-0)
7. Gothenburg (4-0)
8. O'Neill (4-0)
9. Milford (3-1)
10. Pierce (3-1)
11. Ashland-Greenwood (3-1)
12. Chadron (3-1)
13. Louisville (2-2)
14. Cozad (2-2)
15. Mount Michael Benedictine (3-1)
16. Gross Catholic (2-2)
17. Brownell Talbot (2-2)
18. Minden (1-3)
19. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (1-3)
20. Aurora (1-3)
21. Wayne (1-3)
22. Alliance (2-2)
23. Adams Central (1-3)
24. Douglas County West (1-3)
25. Wilber-Clatonia (1-3)
Nebraska High School Football Class B Rankings
1. Waverly (4-0)
2. Norris (4-0)
3. Gering (4-0)
4. Elkhorn North (4-0)
5. Skutt Catholic (3-1)
6. Bennington (3-1)
7. Gretna East (3-1)
8. McCook (3-1)
9. Seward (2-2)
10. Plattsmouth (3-1)
11. Scottsbluff (3-1)
12. Platteview (3-1)
13. Standing Bear (2-2)
14. Gretna (2-2)
15. York (2-2)
16. Northwest (2-2)
17. Lincoln Northwest (1-3)
18. Ralston (1-3)
19. Crete (1-3)
20. Elkhorn (0-4)
21. Lexington (1-3)
22. Blair (0-4)
23. Beatrice (0-4)
24. Hastings (0-4)
Nebraska High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Elkhorn South (4-0)
2. Omaha Westside (4-0)
3. Creighton Prep (4-0)
4. Millard South (3-1)
5. Columbus (3-1)
6. Kearney (3-1)
7. Papillion-LaVista South (3-1)
8. Lincoln East (3-1)
9. Omaha North (2-2)
10. Norfolk (3-1)
11. Papillion-LaVista (3-1)
12. Omaha Central (3-1)
13. Fremont (3-1)
14. Lincoln (3-1)
15. North Star (2-2)
16. Lincoln Northeast (3-1)
17. Omaha Westview (2-2)
18. Burke (2-2)
19. Lincoln Southeast (2-2)
20. Millard West (1-3)
21. North Platte (1-3)
22. Bellevue West (1-3)
23. Benson (2-2)
24. Millard North (0-4)
25. Omaha Buena Vista (1-3)
