Nebraska high school student athlete killed in vehicle crash on Christmas day
A town in Nebraska is mourning after the loss of a 17-year-old high school student athlete.
According to a report by KCRG, Gavin Reisbeck, a junior at Ravenna Public Schools, has passed away following an accident. Reisbeck was driving his Ford F-150, losing control of it while on a gravel road near Pleasanton.
The vehicle entered a ditch towards the north and hit a power pole. Reisbeck was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident took place last week on Christmas day.
While Reisbeck was the only victim in the accident, three others were injured. All 15 years old, the three were taken to local hospitals. An autopsy is being performed after being ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.
Reisbeck was a member of the football, basketball and golf teams for Ravenna where he was a standout on the athletic fields. He also was on the school’s robotics team.
Born to Richard and Krissy (Wagner) Reisbeck, Gavin Reisbeck grew up in Ravenna and attended the local high school. He was a quarterback on the football team and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding dirt bikes when he was not competing.