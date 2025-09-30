Nebraska High School WR Decommits From Washington State
A Nebraska high school football prospect has opened his recruitment back up after decommitting from Washington State.
Maurice Purify II of Omaha Westside High School told Greg Smith of Rivals that he is no longer committed to Washington State.
Instead, Purify is looking for a new home to further both his athletic and academic future. He told Rivals that he has been in contact with Kansas State, Iowa and Vanderbilt already.
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Purify ranks as the 14th-best player in Nebraska and the 215th wide receiver overall, according to Rivals. He holds offers from Lindenwood, Northern Illinois, Indiana State, Washington State and Fresno State.
Purify started his high school career at Lincoln North Star, enrolling at Omaha Westside last year as a junior. He helped the Warriors to the Class A state championship game, catching 22 passes for 298 yards with a pair of touchdowns.
Maurice Purify II Comes from Athletic Background
Along with his skills on the football field, Purify has dominated at the Nebraska high school state track and field meet. He was second in the long jump and qualified in both the 100 and 200 as a junior.
Purify is the son of former Nebraska standout Maurice Purify, who went on to play in the Arena Football League and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals. With over 6,000 yards and more than 150 touchdowns, he is considered one of the top AFL wide receivers ever, having also won four ArenaBowl titles.
The older Purify is currently the wide receivers coach at College of the Redwoods.