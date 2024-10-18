Nebraska (NSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/18/2024)

High School

High School On SI brings you live Nebraska high school football scores from Week 8

The 2024 Nebraska high school football continues with a full slate of Week 8 action getting underway on Friday night.

You can follow all of the NSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here’s your guide to following all the Week 8 Nebraska high school football action on Friday night (October 18, 2024).

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCORES | CLASS B SCORES

CLASS C1 SCORES | CLASS C2 SCORES

CLASS D1 SCORES | CLASS D2 SCORES

CLASS D6 SCORES

2024 NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

