Omaha Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area between Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17. You can follow every game live on ourOmaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
Wayne 1-6 at Schuyler 0-7, 7:00 PM
North Platte 2-5 at Millard South 6-1, 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South 6-1 at Burke 2-5, 7:00 PM
Benson 2-5 at Lincoln Southeast 4-3, 7:00 PM
Omaha North 5-2 at Bellevue West 4-3, 7:00 PM
Grand Island 0-7 at Bellevue East 1-6, 7:00 PM
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area on Friday, October 17. You can follow every game on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Here are the Nebraska and Iowa high school football games with times moved forward one hour:
Scotus 2-5 at O'Neill 7-0, 7:00 PM
Concordia 4-3 at Mount Michael Benedictine 5-2, 7:00 PM
Gross Catholic 5-2 at Louisville 2-5, 7:00 PM
Fort Calhoun 6-1 at Wahoo 7-0, 7:00 PM
Wilber-Clatonia 3-4 at Falls City 1-6, 7:00 PM
Fairbury 0-7 at Nebraska City 1-6, 7:00 PM
Douglas County West 2-5 at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2-5, 7:00 PM
Lakeview 7-0 at Pierce 5-2, 7:00 PM
Boys Town 2-4 at Roncalli Catholic 3-4, 7:00 PM
West Point-Beemer 5-2 at Ponca 2-5, 7:00 PM
Syracuse 7-0 at Auburn 3-4, 7:00 PM
Brownell Talbot 3-4 at Ashland-Greenwood 6-1, 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig 0-6 at Cedar Catholic 6-0, 7:00 PM
Archbishop Bergan 6-0 at North Bend Central 3-4, 7:00 PM
Creighton Prep 7-0 at Omaha Westside 6-1, 7:00 PM
Omaha Westview 5-2 at Omaha Northwest 0-7, 7:00 PM
Millard West 4-3 at North Star 4-3, 7:00 PM
Omaha Central 5-2 at Millard North 2-5, 7:00 PM
Tekamah-Herman 2-5 at Arlington 4-3, 7:00 PM
Aquinas 0-7 at Yutan 5-2, 7:00 PM
Omaha South 0-7 at Lincoln 4-3, 7:00 PM
Platteview 3-4 at Plattsmouth 3-4, 7:00 PM
Norris 7-0 at Waverly 7-0, 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista 3-4 at Fremont 4-3, 7:00 PM
Norfolk 5-2 at Elkhorn South 6-1, 7:00 PM
Kearney 4-3 at Columbus 6-1, 7:00 PM
Ralston 3-4 at Gretna 4-3, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn 0-7 at Blair 0-7, 7:00 PM
Skutt Catholic 6-1 at Bennington 6-1, 7:00 PM
Lincoln East 4-3 at Bryan 1-6, 7:00 PM
Woodbury Central 7-0 at St. Albert 5-2, 7:00 PM
IKM/Manning 5-2 at West Monona 2-5, 7:00 PM
Riverside 6-1 at ACGC 7-0, 7:00 PM
Tri-Center 3-4 at Shenandoah 3-4, 7:00 PM
Underwood 5-2 at Red Oak 2-5, 7:00 PM
Akron-Westfield 2-5 at Logan-Magnolia 4-3, 7:00 PM
Missouri Valley 0-7 at Treynor 6-1, 7:00 PM
Woodward-Granger 6-1 at Clarinda 5-2, 7:00 PM
Glenwood 5-2 at Jefferson 3-4, 7:00 PM
Harlan 3-4 at Atlantic 5-2, 7:00 PM
Boone 2-5 at Denison-Schleswig 0-7, 7:00 PM
Lewis Central 4-3 at A-D-M 6-1, 7:00 PM
Lincoln 4-3 at Sioux City East 6-1, 7:00 PM
