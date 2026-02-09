Top 25 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 regular season winding down, it's time to take the latest look atHigh School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.
Wauwatosa East, the defending Greater Metro Conference co-champion and WIAA Division 2 state champion last season, maintains hold of the top spot in the rankings for a sixth consecutive week with a 20-0 overall record.
The Red Raiders responded with dominant victories over Wauwatosa West (83-26), Brookfield Central (88-33), and West Allis Hale (95-23) to extend the winning streak.
Wauwatosa East has a 32-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming to Brookfield East (56-53) on Jan. 28, 2025.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 188-17 overall record.
1. Wauwatosa East (20-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to 20 games with victories over Wauwatosa West (83-26), Brookfield Central (88-33), and West Allis Hale (95-23).
Next up: at No. 17 Brookfield East (Feb. 10)
2. Arrowhead (19-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Warhawks extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Mukwonago (68-42), No. 7 Notre Dame Academy (75-64), Oak Creek (88-50), Waukesha West (77-40), and No. 4 Kimberly (53-52).
Next up: vs. No. 3 Oostburg (Feb. 10)
3. Oostburg (19-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Flying Dutchmen extended their winning streak to 19 games with victories over Random Lake (74-24), Cedar Grove-Belgium (76-30), and Oazaukee (75-27).
Next up: at No. 2 Arrowhead (Feb. 10)
4. Kimberly (18-4)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Papermakers were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak but lost to No. 2 Arrowhead (53-52).
Next up: vs. Oshkosh West (Feb. 13)
5. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (19-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to eight games with victories over West Bend West (80-11), No. 7 Pewaukee (69-62), West Bend East (96-25), and Port Washington (46-26).
Next up: at Kewaskum (Feb. 10)
6. Whitefish Bay (18-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over No. 22 Grafton (75-45), No. 9 Pewaukee (62-58), and Slinger (82-43).
Next up: vs. Cedarburg (Feb. 10)
7. Aquinas (19-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Blugolds extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over Onalaska (73-31), Platteville (81-70), and Tomah (90-38).
Next up: vs. Winona Carter (Feb. 10)
8. Waunakee (18-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Warriors were riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak but lost to Providence Academy (87-76).
Next up: vs. Beaver Dam (Feb. 10)
9. Notre Dame Academy (18-4)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Tritons were riding the momentum of an 11-game winning streak, lost to No. 2 Arrowhead (75-64) but rebounded with victories over Pulaski (72-8) and Manitowoc Lincoln (78-39).
Next up: vs. Sheboygan North (Feb. 13)
10. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (20-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to 20 games with victories over D.C. Everest (60-20) and Amherst (64-23).
Next up: at Pacelli (Feb. 10)
11. Bay Port (17-4)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Ashwaubenon (63-37), Sheboygan North (58-45) and No. 11 De Pere (55-50).
Next up: at Green Bay Preble (Feb. 10)
12. Appleton East (17-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Patriots went 2-1 in their last three games, losing to Hortonville (63-44) but rebounding with victories over Oshkosh North (46-35) and Neenah (71-68).
Next up: vs. Fond du Lac (Feb. 13)
13. Pewaukee (16-4)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Pirates went 3-1 in their last four games including the latest victories over Pius XI (79-43) and Kenosha Bradford (66-31).
Next up: vs. Waukesha North-South (Feb.10)
14. Stevens Point (16-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Wausau East (80-34) and Wausau West (82-17).
Next up: at Appleton North (Feb. 10)
15. Rice Lake (18-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Eau Claire North (83-27), Duluth Marshall (90-83), and Chippewa Falls (73-37).
Next up: at Hudson (Feb. 10)
16. Wisconsin Dells (20-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Chiefs extended their winning streak to 20 games with victories over Mauston (74-50), Winneconne (64-54), Ripon (72-28), and La Crosse Central (53-32).
Next up: at Wautoma (Feb. 10)
17. Brookfield East (15-4)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Menomonee Falls (58-21), Hamilton (67-48), and Germantown (84-56)
Next up: vs. No. 1 Wauwatosa East (Feb. 10)
18. De Pere (16-4)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Redbirds went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Sheboygan North (50-38) and Ashwaubenon (75-21) but a loss to Bay Port (55-50).
Next up: vs. Pulaski (Feb. 10)
19. Hartford (13-6)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The Orioles have won three consecutive games including victories over No. 22 Grafton (71-49), Slinger (89-59), and Cedarburg (89-43).
Next up: vs. New Berlin Eisenhower (Feb. 9)
20. Neillsville (18-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Colby (76-20), Assumption (61-27), Fall Creek (56-39), and Greenwood-Granton (70-18).
Next up: vs. Loyal (Feb. 10)
21. St. Mary Catholic (19-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The Zephyrs extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Howards Grove (59-51), Brillion (69-39), and Mishicot (51-39).
Next up: at Laconia (Feb. 9)
22. Dominican (18-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Knights extended their winning streak to 12 games with victories over Racine St. Catherine's (67-51), Augustine Prep-South (82-11), and The Prairie School (58-53).
Next up: at Racine Lutheran (Feb. 10)
23. Eleva-Strum (20-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to 20 games with victories over Cochrane-Fountain City (74-36), Whitehall (58-41), Alma Center Lincoln (72-35), and Alma-Pepin (58-38).
Next up: at Augusta (Feb. 10)
24. Regis (18-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Ramblers extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Bloomer (74-58), Stanley-Boyd (69-54), and McDonell Central (66-49).
Next up: vs. Fall Creek (Feb. 10)
25. Edgerton (17-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Note: The Crimson Tide went 2-1 in their last three games including victories over Jefferson (70-24) and Brodhead (63-31) but lost to Deerfield (55-48).
Next up: at Evansville (Feb. 9)
