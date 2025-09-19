Reason for Millard South Football Punishment Made Public
An act of undue influence by an assistant volunteer coach cost Millard South High School a shot at a perfect season.
Last week, a report came out that stated Millard South would have to forfeit a a previous win over Arbor View along with losing its head coach.
The reason was not provided at the time, but the Omaha World-Herald has now confirmed that the punishment stems from an assistant volunteer coach having two players live with him without legal guardianship. That is a violation of Nebraska Schools Activities Association rules.
Millard South Still Expected to Compete for State Championship
NSAA has suspended the coach for one year from and given him a ban for one year from any program in the association. Along with the forfeiture, head coach Taylor Mendenhall was suspended for multiple games, the school was fined $500 and a written action plan for lack of administrative oversight must be supplied.
Millard South, led by Alabama commit Jett Thomalla, had no trouble without Mendenhall last week, blasting Kearney. Thomalla has over 800 yards passing and 14 touchdowns, having not thrown an interception among his 58 passes.
The Patriots are three-time defending Class A champions in Nebraska. They host Millard North this Friday night.