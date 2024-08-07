2024 Nevada high school football schedules released: Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei looms
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Nevada high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming NIAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 16, and the football calendar year will conclude with the final 2024 NIAA state championships taking place on November 26.
2024 Nevada high school football schedules for all teams in every NIAA classification are available on SBLive Nevada, where you can also find live Nevada high school football scores and much more.
2024 Nevada NIAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 NIAA high school football season schedule:
- July 31: Non-contact practices may begin
- August 3: Full contact practices may begin
- August 9: First possible day for scrimmages
- August 15: First contests
- August 16: First Friday night
- November 1: Classes 5A, 4A, 3A postseason begins
- November 8: Classes 2A, 1A postseason begins
- November 23: Classes 5A Division II and 2A state championships
- December 25-26: Classes 5A Divisions I and III, 4A, 3A and 1A state championships
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 NIAA high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 Nevada high school football state champions
- Class 5A Division I: Bishop Gorman Gaels
- Class 5A Division II: Bishop Manogue Miners
- Class 5A Division III: Legacy Longhorns
- Class 4A: Centennial Bulldogs
- Class 3A: Truckee Wolverines
- Class 2A: Lake Mead Academy Eagles
- Class 1A: Eureka Vandals
For more on the defending champion Gaels, check out our breakdown of Bishop Gorman's 2024 schedule.
You can find 2024 high school football schedules for teams in all states on SBLive.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports