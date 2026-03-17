Nevada High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026
The 2026 Nevada boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 5A (Click to see full bracket)
Champion: Coronado Cougars
Runner-Up: Liberty Patriots
Class 4A
Champion: Clark Chargers
Runner-Up: Bishop Manogue Miners
Class 3A
Champion: Meadows Mustangs
Runner-Up: Fernley Vaqueros
Class 2A
Champion: Battle Mountain Longhorns
Runner-Up: Needles Mustangs
Class 1A
Champion: Smith Valley Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Mineral County Serpents
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.