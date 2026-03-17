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Nevada High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every NIAA champion and runner-up for all five classifications as the Nevada high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Coronado vs Wheeler (GA) from Dec 6, 2025
Coronado vs Wheeler (GA) from Dec 6, 2025 | Cecil Copeland

The 2026 Nevada boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 5A (Click to see full bracket)

Champion: Coronado Cougars

Runner-Up: Liberty Patriots

Class 4A

Champion: Clark Chargers

Runner-Up: Bishop Manogue Miners

Class 3A

Champion: Meadows Mustangs

Runner-Up: Fernley Vaqueros

Class 2A

Champion: Battle Mountain Longhorns

Runner-Up: Needles Mustangs

Class 1A

Champion: Smith Valley Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Mineral County Serpents

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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