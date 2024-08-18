5-star offensive lineman Doug Utu discusses Bishop Gorman's expectations, brotherhood after beating Kahuku
While many prominent football programs are quick to talk about 'brotherhood', Utu and the Gaels consistently walk the talk
LAS VEGAS –– Tennessee commit Doug Utu, ranked as a 5-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals, is one of the top offensive linemen in high school football.
He's also an energetic leader for reigning national champion Bishop Gorman.
After the Gaels cruised past Kahuku 33-7 to open the 2024 season, Utu caught up with SBLive and had some powerful words on the importance of brotherhood for one of the country's premier football programs.
