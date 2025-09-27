Bishop Gorman vs Santa Margarita: Live score updates for top high school football matchup - September 26, 2025
Get live game updates from the nationally ranked matchup between the Gaels and the Eagles
The No. 10 Bishop Gorman Gaels (4-1) play the No. 7 Santa Margarita Eagles (3-1) in a nationally ranked high school football matchup on Saturday at Rancho Margarita High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT.
Players to Watch
Bishop Gorman
- Hayden Stepp, Jr., CB - 5-star uncommitted
- Jett Washington, Sr., S - 4-star committed to Oregon
- Prince Williams, Sr., DE - 3-star committed to Arizona
- Massiah Mingo, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to New Mexico
Santa Margarita
- Simote Katoanga, Sr., DL - 4-star committed to USC
- Trent Mosley, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to USC
- Jayden Crowder, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to Cal
- Logan Hirou, Sr., S - 3- star committed to UCLA
Pick 'Em
Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
