Bishop Gorman vs Santa Margarita: Live score updates for top high school football matchup - September 26, 2025

Get live game updates from the nationally ranked matchup between the Gaels and the Eagles

Jack Butler

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio had a big game as he helped his No. 3 Gaels roll past No. 25 East St. Louis (Illinois) in Las Vegas on Friday night.
The No. 10 Bishop Gorman Gaels (4-1) play the No. 7 Santa Margarita Eagles (3-1) in a nationally ranked high school football matchup on Saturday at Rancho Margarita High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. PT.

Players to Watch

Bishop Gorman

  • Hayden Stepp, Jr., CB - 5-star uncommitted
  • Jett Washington, Sr., S - 4-star committed to Oregon
  • Prince Williams, Sr., DE - 3-star committed to Arizona
  • Massiah Mingo, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to New Mexico

Santa Margarita

  • Simote Katoanga, Sr., DL - 4-star committed to USC
  • Trent Mosley, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to USC
  • Jayden Crowder, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to Cal
  • Logan Hirou, Sr., S - 3- star committed to UCLA

Pick 'Em

Updates will be placed here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

