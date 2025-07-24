A New Era: Keytrin Harris Finds A Welcoming Home In Arizona
Finding a place where you feel welcomed should be a happy occassion.
When you walk through the door, there should be a smile and warm embrace on the other side. A kind ear that will listen. A hearty laugh to share. A teacher to learn from. A gentle heart that will understand that life can be full of ups and downs and ups wherever the map leads.
Honoring some school spirit in Chandler, Arizona, Senior Keytrin Harris found his true north at AZ Compass Prep and by choosing to take his talents south to the University of Arizona next year. That trip to Tucson will be a monumental one with the 6-foot-4, 305 pound defensive tackle becoming Compass’ first D1 commit after turning away college offers from UCLA, Missouri, and Arizona State among others. The upcoming departure from the old to the new adventure is something Harris is more than familiar with.
Just two years ago, the football team at AZ Compass Prep was winless. All of that work and still not the results you want for a program. That's where Keytrin comes into the picture having previously played high school football in California (Narbonne) and Nevada (Bishop Gorman). He has the ability. He has the size. He has the athleticism. He just needed a place call his own.
That’s when he looked and found a place to spend his Senior year playing for former NFL and Arizona State wide receiver turned coach and mentor, Jaelen Strong. For those kids who need help and are driven to put in the time to improve, he’s where they turn. You know that bag the kids talk about? He’s the one with the tools to teach them how to use them. The knowledge. The insight to get them to where they want to go. In his first year at AZ Compass Prep, Coach Strong led the Dragons to an undefeated season at 12-0 and an 8-man Canyon Athletic Association championship. But the task at hand wasn’t done yet.
A Vision For The Valley
Getting better doesn’t just happen during the season. It’s an all-year-around thing and extends beyond athletics and into academics. That’s where Coach Strong strived to help young athletes like Harris develop and grow through his 7v7 football program and the launch of the 602Era. Started in 2023, Coach Strong and his youth organization have made a major difference in the development of young athletes in the Valley by offering programs and teams focused on 7v7 football, basketball, baseball, and track and field.
For student-athletes looking to grow their game, the opportunities are endless. Keytrin Harris certainly seized his.
“My first time meeting Coach Strong was when I was looking for a new place to call home. He shared his vision and I love what he’s doing not only for the kids but also the community,” Harris told High School on SI.
“He helped me learn more about being a student of the game and giving me knowledge he’s learned from his time playing.”
Getting Stronger In All Aspects Of The Game
The early dreams for starting 602Era may have been to create an IMG Academy-like experience in Arizona – a place where college players, alumni members, and professionals can reach and teach the athletes of tomorrow – but the reality is, 602Era has become that and more for athletes who demonstrate the same work ethic and dedication in the classroom as they do when they are competing in sports.
That’s not only the foundation of the organization, but it also shadows Coach Strong’s own journey from attending West Catholic Prep in Philadelphia, to playing JUCO football at Los Angeles Pierce College, and spending two years in Tempe with the Sun Devils before making it to the NFL with Houston, Jacksonville, and Cleveland. Through the guidance of Coach Strong and staff members like former Clemson tight end and 602Era assistant coach D.J. Greenlee leading the way, players in the 7v7 football program are equipped to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to being a leader, a good team player, communicating effectively, paying attention to the finer details, knowing and embracing your assignment, and executing a plan successfully.
In June, Coach Strong's team competed in 7-on-7 passing tournaments and Big Man competitions at Arizona State and Northern Arizona, drawing college recruiters to the attention of what’s being built through the on-going efforts of the 602Era.
Nevada. California. Arizona.
Those states will always be a part of who Harris is. So will the 602Era and its 7v7 football program with Harris also shifting his focus to 5-on-5 events as AZ Compass Prep prepares to play 11-man football this coming season (teaser: keep an eye out for wide receiver Dominic Hawkins ('27) who finished with 1,145 rushing yards, 710 receiving yards, and 33 total TDs).
“Being the first college commit of the 602Era to attend Arizona to me is a blessing,” Harris added.
“I can help be a stepping stone in this new era.”